BIP Investment Corporation Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting

BROOKFIELD, News, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIP Investment Corporation (“BIPIC”) (TSX: BIK.PR.A), an indirect subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (“Brookfield Infrastructure”) (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), today announced that the special meeting (the “Meeting”) of holders of its senior preferred shares, series 1 (the “Preferred Shares”) scheduled for Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) has been adjourned to Monday, December 2, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time). The adjourned Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format via live audio webcast at: https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-771-900-664 .

Holders of Preferred Shares will be asked to consider a special resolution (the “Special Resolution”) at the adjourned Meeting that would authorize an amendment to the terms of the Preferred Shares to permit the redemption of the Preferred Shares by BIPIC at any time on not less than three business days’ notice for an amount in cash equal to $26.75 per Preferred Share. Specific details relating to the matters to be considered at the adjourned Meeting are set forth in the management information circular dated October 25, 2024, which is available on BIPIC’s SEDAR+ profile at https://sedarplus.ca/.

If a holder of Preferred Shares still wishes to vote by proxy on the Special Resolution, BIPIC must receive such holder’s vote by 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 28, 2024.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate predictable and stable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bip.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with over US$1 trillion of assets under management. For more information, go to https://brookfield.com.

Contact Information

Media: Investors: Simon Maine Stephen Fukuda Managing Director Senior Vice President Corporate Communications Corporate Development & Investor Relations Tel: +44 739 890 9278 Tel: +1 416 956 5129 Email: simon.maine@brookfield.com Email: stephen.fukuda@brookfield.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The words, “will”, “intend” and “expect” or derivations thereof and other expressions which are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects, and which do not relate to historical matters, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the conduct of the Meeting. Factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events to differ from current expectations include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to: obtaining approvals or satisfying other requirements necessary or desirable to permit or facilitate the redemption of the Preferred Shares; and business cycles, including general economic conditions. Although Brookfield Infrastructure believes that these forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on them, or any other forward-looking statements or information in this news release. The future performance and prospects of Brookfield Infrastructure are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

Factors that could cause actual results of Brookfield Infrastructure to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by the statements in this news release are described in the documents filed by Brookfield Infrastructure with the securities regulators in Canada and the United States including under “Risk Factors” in Brookfield Infrastructure’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other risks and factors that are described therein. Except as required by law, Brookfield Infrastructure undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.