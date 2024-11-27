Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results, and Conference Call

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, December 11, 2024, Transcontinental Inc. will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results after market close. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

The Corporation will also host a conference call for the financial community on Thursday, December 12, at 8:00 a.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2024 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL Date : Thursday, December 12, 2024 Time : 8:00 AM Dial-in numbers : 1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738 Live audio webcast : www.tc.tc/investors CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK Availability dates : December 12 (19 h 30) to December 27, 2024 (23 h 59) Access telephone numbers : 1-289-819-1325 or 1-888-660-6264 Access code : 18787 # 2025 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS 1st quarter: Tuesday, March 11, 2025 2nd quarter: Wednesday, June 4, 2025 3rd quarter: Thursday, September 4, 2025 4th quarter: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

For further information:



Yan Lapointe

Director, Investor Relations and Treasury

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3574

yan.lapointe@tc.tc

