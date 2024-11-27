Sorbitol Market to Achieve 5.3% CAGR, Reaching USD 3,380.3 Million in Revenue by 2034: Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sorbitol Market is projected to surpass USD 2,016.8 million in 2024 and to reach USD 3,380.3 million in 2034. Demand for Sorbitol has a CAGR of 5.3% throughout the forecast period (2024–2034).

The impact of ingredients on food perception has been a critical factor for food industry. The nutrition of a meal serves as a pivotal product-intrinsic sensory signal, significantly influencing people's judgments of flavor and taste. Historical practices involved enhancing food with additives sourced from locally grown plants. However, the industrialization of food production necessitated reliable and shelf-stable food additives across all batches.

In recent years, digitization has fueled rapid expansion across industries globally. The widespread adoption of digitization in the global economy has led to significant growth. Sorbitol producers leverage online channels for promotion and sales due to the increasing use of the internet and the simplicity of online transactions among consumers. Online merchants are favored by the majority of consumers, driving businesses to establish a strong online presence. Furthermore, emerging trends include specialty stores and meal delivery services as additional avenues for reaching consumers.

Key Takeaways from the Sorbitol Market Study

The inclusion of specialty-grade products with scores of useful properties is a strong theme that is polarizing the market.

Natural Sources has placed a lot of emphasis on consumer health and is also in tandem with the global push towards green living hence the need for natural ingredients.

Increasing instances of diabetes – both globally and specifically type two diabetes are promptly changing the aspects of food and beverage processing, with new emphasis on sugar surrogates.

Sweetening Properties Attracting Confectionery Manufacturers

“It is anticipated that the growing amount of consumer trend about how their food nutrition can increase the sales of ingredients derived from natural sources which can be used by the food and beverages industry.”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Who is winning?

Due to the rising consumer demand for Sorbitol, several leading manufacturers are focusing on offering it at the best possible pricing. To increase their market share and manufacturing capacity while expanding their industrial footprints, some businesses have used integrated production methods. Leading producers of Sorbitol are investing in employing multiple raw materials so that they can produce the maximum number of ingredients.

A few of the leading players operating in the Sorbitol Market are

Roquette Freres

Ingredion Incorporated

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Merck Group

Gulshan Polyols Ltd

Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pte Ltd

SOLUDEX GmbH

SPI Pharma

Sudzukawa Co., Ltd

Dupont de Nemours, Inc.



Country wise Insights

The following table shows the estimated growth rates of the top three countries. United States, Germany and the India are set to exhibit high consumption, and CAGRs of 4.7%, 5.1% and 5.8%, respectively, through 2034.

Country CAGR, 2024 to 2034 United States 4.7% Germany 5.1% India 5.8%

Key Industry Highlights for Sorbitol Market:

Market Growth: Increasing demand for sugar substitutes in food and beverage applications is driving the sorbitol market's expansion.

Health Awareness: Rising consumer preference for low-calorie and sugar-free products, driven by growing health concerns and diabetes prevalence, is fueling market demand.

Diverse Applications: Sorbitol's extensive use in industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care, and cosmetics, owing to its humectant and stabilizing properties, boosts its market appeal.

Natural Ingredient Demand: The shift towards plant-based and natural ingredients in various products strengthens sorbitol's market position, as it is derived from natural sources like corn syrup.

Pharmaceutical Growth: Widespread use as an excipient in liquid medicines and oral care products supports robust growth in the pharmaceutical sector.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in production techniques and increasing efficiency in sorbitol manufacturing improve supply chain dynamics and cost-effectiveness.

Regulatory Impact: Favorable regulations for artificial sweeteners and sugar alcohols, especially in developed regions, provide a conducive environment for market growth.

Regional Trends: Asia-Pacific dominates the market due to high production capacities, low raw material costs, and strong demand from end-use industries.

Sustainability Focus: Growing adoption of sustainable and bio-based products enhances the market potential for naturally sourced sorbitol.

Competitive Landscape: Intense competition among key players promotes innovation and diversification of sorbitol-based product offerings.

Access the full report for detailed market trends. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sorbitol-market

Key Segments of the Report

By Source:

Key sources like Seaweed, Algae, Tropical Fruits and Others and included in the report.

By Form:

Two forms like powder and liquid are included in the report.

By Functionality:

Key functionalities like Sweetening agent, Thickening Agent, bulking agent, Taste masking agent and Others are considered after exhaustive research.

By Application:

By applications industry has been categorised into Food (Bakery and Confectionary, Frozen Desserts, Diabetic Food, Beverages), Pharmaceutical (Tablets, Syrups, Counter Medicine), Personal Care and Cosmetics and Industrial applications.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Spanish Translation:

Se prevé que el mercado del sorbitol supere los 2.016,8 millones de dólares en 2024 y alcance los 3.380,3 millones de dólares en 2034. La demanda de sorbitol tiene una CAGR del 5,3 % durante todo el período de pronóstico (2024-2034).

El impacto de los ingredientes en la percepción de los alimentos ha sido un factor crítico para la industria alimentaria. La nutrición de una comida sirve como una señal sensorial intrínseca fundamental del producto, que influye significativamente en los juicios de las personas sobre el sabor y el gusto. Las prácticas históricas consistían en mejorar los alimentos con aditivos procedentes de plantas cultivadas localmente. Sin embargo, la industrialización de la producción de alimentos requería aditivos alimentarios fiables y no perecederos en todos los lotes.

En los últimos años, la digitalización ha impulsado una rápida expansión en todas las industrias a nivel mundial. La adopción generalizada de la digitalización en la economía mundial ha llevado a un crecimiento significativo. Los productores de sorbitol aprovechan los canales en línea para la promoción y las ventas debido al creciente uso de Internet y la simplicidad de las transacciones en línea entre los consumidores. Los comerciantes en línea son los favoritos de la mayoría de los consumidores, lo que impulsa a las empresas a establecer una fuerte presencia en línea. Además, las tendencias emergentes incluyen tiendas especializadas y servicios de entrega de comidas como vías adicionales para llegar a los consumidores.

Conclusiones clave del estudio de mercado del sorbitol

· La inclusión de productos de grado especializado con decenas de propiedades útiles es un tema fuerte que está polarizando el mercado.

· Natural Sources ha puesto mucho énfasis en la salud del consumidor y también está en sintonía con el impulso global hacia la vida verde, de ahí la necesidad de ingredientes naturales.

· El aumento de los casos de diabetes, tanto a nivel mundial como específicamente la diabetes tipo dos, está cambiando rápidamente los aspectos del procesamiento de alimentos y bebidas, con un nuevo énfasis en los sustitutos del azúcar.

· Las propiedades edulcorantes atraen a los fabricantes de confitería

"Se anticipa que la creciente tendencia de los consumidores sobre cómo su nutrición alimentaria puede aumentar las ventas de ingredientes derivados de fuentes naturales que pueden ser utilizados por la industria de alimentos y bebidas", dice Nandini Roy Choudhury, socio de clientes de Future Market Insights

¿Quién gana?

Debido a la creciente demanda de sorbitol por parte de los consumidores, varios fabricantes líderes se están centrando en ofrecerlo al mejor precio posible. Para aumentar su cuota de mercado y su capacidad de fabricación, al tiempo que amplían su presencia industrial, algunas empresas han utilizado métodos de producción integrados. Los principales productores de sorbitol están invirtiendo en el empleo de múltiples materias primas para poder producir el máximo número de ingredientes.

Algunos de los principales actores que operan en el mercado del sorbitol son

Roquette Frères

Ingredion Incorporada

Cargill, Sociedad Anónima

Archer Daniels Compañía Midland

Grupo Merck

Gulshan Polyols Ltd

Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pte Ltd

SOLUDEX GmbH

SPI Pharma

Sudzukawa Co., Ltd

Dupont de Nemours, Inc.





Perspectivas de cada país

En el cuadro siguiente se muestran las tasas de crecimiento estimadas de los tres principales países. Estados Unidos, Alemania y la India exhibirán un alto consumo y una CAGR del 4,7%, 5,1% y 5,8%, respectivamente, hasta 2034.

País CAGR, 2024 a 2034 Estados Unidos 4.7 % Alemania 5.1 % India 5.8 %

Aspectos destacados clave de la industria para el mercado de sorbitol:

Crecimiento del mercado: La creciente demanda de sustitutos del azúcar en aplicaciones de alimentos y bebidas está impulsando la expansión del mercado del sorbitol.

Concienciación sobre la salud: La creciente preferencia de los consumidores por los productos bajos en calorías y sin azúcar, impulsada por los crecientes problemas de salud y la prevalencia de la diabetes, está impulsando la demanda del mercado.

Diversas aplicaciones: El amplio uso del sorbitol en industrias como la farmacéutica, el cuidado personal y la cosmética, debido a sus propiedades humectantes y estabilizadoras, aumenta su atractivo en el mercado.

Demanda de ingredientes naturales: El cambio hacia ingredientes naturales y de origen vegetal en varios productos fortalece la posición de mercado del sorbitol, ya que se deriva de fuentes naturales como el jarabe de maíz.

Crecimiento farmacéutico: El uso generalizado como excipiente en medicamentos líquidos y productos para el cuidado bucal respalda un sólido crecimiento en el sector farmacéutico.

Avances tecnológicos: Las innovaciones en las técnicas de producción y el aumento de la eficiencia en la fabricación de sorbitol mejoran la dinámica de la cadena de suministro y la rentabilidad.

Impacto regulatorio: Las regulaciones favorables para los edulcorantes artificiales y los alcoholes de azúcar, especialmente en las regiones desarrolladas, proporcionan un entorno propicio para el crecimiento del mercado.

Tendencias regionales: Asia-Pacífico domina el mercado debido a las altas capacidades de producción, los bajos costos de las materias primas y la fuerte demanda de las industrias de uso final.

Enfoque en la sostenibilidad: La creciente adopción de productos sostenibles y de base biológica aumenta el potencial de mercado del sorbitol de origen natural.

Panorama competitivo: La intensa competencia entre los actores clave promueve la innovación y la diversificación de las ofertas de productos a base de sorbitol.

Segmentos clave del informe

Por fuente:

Fuentes clave como algas, algas, frutas tropicales y otras incluidas en el informe.

Por formulario:

En el informe se incluyen dos formas como polvo y líquido.

Por funcionalidad:

Las funcionalidades clave como el agente edulcorante, el agente espesante, el agente de carga, el agente enmascarador de sabor y otros se consideran después de una investigación exhaustiva.

Por aplicación:

Por aplicaciones, la industria se ha clasificado en Alimentos (Panadería y Confitería, Postres Congelados, Alimentos para Diabéticos, Bebidas), Farmacéutico (Tabletas, Jarabes, Medicina de Mostrador), Cuidado Personal y Cosméticos y Aplicaciones Industriales.

Por región:

El análisis de la industria se ha llevado a cabo en países clave de América del Norte, América Latina, Europa, Medio Oriente y África, Asia Oriental, Asia Meridional y Oceanía

Acerca de la División de Alimentos y Bebidas de Future Market Insights

Análisis de expertos, información procesable y recomendaciones estratégicas: el equipo de alimentos y bebidas de Future Market Insights ayuda a clientes de todo el mundo con sus necesidades únicas de inteligencia empresarial. Con un repertorio de más de 1,000 informes y 1 millón+ de puntos de datos, el equipo ha analizado la industria de alimentos y bebidas con lucidez en 50+ países durante más de una década. El equipo proporciona servicios integrales de investigación y consultoría; Comunícate con nosotros para explorar cómo podemos ayudarte.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

Global Glucose-fructose syrup industry sales reached approximately USD 9,300.5 Million at the end of 2024. Forecasts suggest the market will achieve a 2.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and exceed USD 11,718.5 Million in value by 2034.

The Glucose Oxidase Market is anticipated to reach a market size of USD 6543.7621 million in 2022. This market is projected to account for a market value of USD 12043.46827 million by 2023.

The global Fuctose Market is set to reach USD 15,556.5 million in 2033, up from an estimated USD 8,791 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2033.

The global Crystalline Fructose market is estimated to be worth USD 592.3 million in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 903.7 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% over the assessment period of 2024 to 2034.

The global digestive health supplements market size is estimated to reach USD 17,160 million in 2023. With demand expanding at a 6% CAGR, the market size is projected to reach USD 29,648.6 million over the forecast period.

The global demand for probiotic supplements rising at 11.2% CAGR. The market is projected to reach USD 23,874.5 million by 2034.

The global dietary supplement market size is expected to attain a valuation of around USD 170.1 billion by 2034. The market is anticipated to witness a steady CAGR of 9.5% in the assessment period 2024 to 2034.

India’s alcohol industry size is estimated to reach USD 55,840.0 million in 2024. Sales of alcoholic beverages in the nation will likely rise at 7.2% CAGR throughout the assessment period, totaling USD 112,338.9 million by 2034.

According to the research of Future Market Insights, the market for Alcohol Ingredients is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecasted time period.

The Alcohol Dehydrogenase Enzymes market is valued at USD 695.8 Million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, to reach a value of USD 1,302.0 Million by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact FMI:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube