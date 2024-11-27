Credit Agricole Sa: Group Credit Agricole designated as Global Systematically Important Banks (G-SIBs) - bucket 2

Montrouge, 27th November 2024

Press release

Group Credit Agricole designated as Global Systematically Important Banks (G-SIBs) - bucket 2

Crédit Agricole has received notification by the ACPR (“Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution”), dated November 27th 2024 that the Group has been designated on the 2024 list of Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs), in the bucket 2 corresponding to its score based on end-2023 data.

This designation is the expected automatic consequence of the growth of the Group Credit Agricole activities. It illustrates the global top-tier position of the Group Crédit Agricole.

This comes along with an increase of the additional capital requirement (“GSIB buffer”) from 1% to 1.5% of total risk weighted assets as of 1st January 2026. Up to this date, the additional capital requirement of 1%, currently applicable, will remain in force.

As a reminder, this additional capital requirement will apply only to the highest level of consolidation of Group Credit Agricole, showing the best level of solvency among European G-SIBs, with a CET1 ratio at 17.4% at September-end 2024, i.e. a 760 basis points distance to SREP requirements applicable as at September-end 2024.

