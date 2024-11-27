Mindset Social Innovation Foundation Releases New Anti-Corruption Research at Panel Event in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Social Innovation Foundation (Mindset Foundation), in partnership with the World Refugee and Migration Council’s Canadian Task Force Against Global Corruption and the Angus Reid Institute , is releasing new research today unveiling Canadians’ perceptions of corruption and the critical role of the private sector in combatting corruption.

This new research, sponsored and developed by Mindset Social Innovation Foundation and conducted by the Angus Reid Institute, reveals how often and unknowingly ordinary Canadians face ‘everyday corruption’ — from minor bribery and influence peddling in local services and businesses to the need for the private sector to safeguard their operations and reputations by taking action.

“Such incidents erode public trust and foster a culture of skepticism that can impact entire industries, as Canadians grow wary of corruption’s hidden presence within their communities,” says Alison Lawton, founder of Mindset Foundation. “While corruption is often thought of as a problem for governments to confront, businesses must take actions to avoid reputational damage from money laundering and other illicit activities happening daily in their industries.”

Lawton, who is a member of the World Refugee and Migration Council’s Canadian Task Force Against Global Corruption, says, “While policy change at the political level is essential, understanding Canadians’ day-to-day experiences is crucial for designing effective tools and guidance that enable businesses to change from the ground up. Canadians deeply value transparency and trust, and these principles are key to strengthening confidence in both institutions and businesses.”

This new research is being released in Vancouver today at an event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade called, Keeping Business Clean: Anti-Corruption Actions for the Private Sector . The event is gathering experts and thought leaders to address how Canadian businesses can take an active role in tackling corruption and ensuring ethical business practices in Canada and beyond.

This event will also launch the official release of Corruption and the Private Sector: A Concise Action Plan , an essential handbook authored by Dr. Peter German. This publication provides practical guidance for businesses to effectively recognize and address corruption risks. “Addressing corruption is more than a legal obligation; it’s a business imperative,” says Dr. German. “This roadmap provides clear, actionable steps for organizations to protect their integrity, build public trust, and create a business environment where transparency and accountability are the norm.”

Moderated by Shachi Kurl, President of the Angus Reid Institute, with opening remarks by Hon. Allan Rock, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the event will explore how Canadian businesses and individuals can identify and combat these insidious forms of corruption, and how the private sector can drive the anti-corruption movement forward.

Mindset Foundation extends its gratitude to Dentons Canada and Guardian Partners, Inc. for their generous sponsorship, which has helped make this important discussion on anti-corruption possible.

For more information about the panel event, please visit the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade’s website .

For the research, please visit the Angus Reid Institute’s website .

For a copy of the handbook, please visit the World Refugee and Migration Council’s website .

Contact Information:

Mindset Social Innovation Foundation

Email: info@mindsetfoundation.com

Phone: 604 601 6162

About Mindset Social Innovation Foundation

Mindset Foundation is committed to advancing human rights and fostering social innovation by supporting research and initiatives that promote transparency, accountability, and ethical governance. By partnering with organizations to scale impactful solutions, Mindset Foundation empowers communities and businesses to build trust and combat challenges such as corruption through collaboration and education.

Mindset’s founder, Alison Lawton, holds numerous board and advisory roles, including with the World Refugee and Migration Council’s Canadian Task Force Against Global Corruption , and as the Honorary Chair of the Advisory Board for the UBC Global Reporting Program . She is also the author of a proposal to create a charitable social impact fund aimed at repurposing seized Russian assets to provide reparations for Ukraine.