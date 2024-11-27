Pet Services Market Forecast by Pet Services, Service, Delivery Channel and Region, 2025-2030

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Services Market by Pet Services, Service, Delivery Channel - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pet Services Market grew from USD 29.56 billion in 2023 to USD 32.87 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 11.65%, reaching USD 63.96 billion by 2030.







Market insights reveal that key influencing factors for growth include the rise in pet ownership, especially post-pandemic, increasing disposable incomes, and the trend of pet humanization. The market is buoyed by the integration of digital platforms that facilitate easy access to services via apps and websites, offering a significant opportunity for businesses to leverage online platforms and enhance user experience.

However, the market faces limitations such as high operational costs and regulatory challenges concerning pet welfare and safety standards. Competitive rivalry and price sensitivity among consumers are additional challenges.

Innovation and research areas ripe for exploration include the development of eco-friendly pet products and services, leveraging AI and IoT for smart pet care solutions, and enhancing personalized services through data analytics and customer feedback. Recommendation for businesses is to focus on differentiated offerings and increasingly embrace technology to cater to the evolving demands of the pet services market.

Overall, the market is dynamic and diverse, with substantial growth potential fostered by changing consumer lifestyles and technology-driven service enhancements.



Pet Services Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increase in the number of pet owners and rising expenditure on pets Surge in demand for professional grooming services Growing popularity of serial house sitting among retired and self-employed persons

Market Restraints High cost of pet ownership, care, and services

Market Opportunities Technological innovation in the pet services industry Emerging popularity of premium and luxurious pet care products

Market Challenges Lack of awareness about pet care services among consumers



Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Pet Services Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. The leading players in the Pet Services Market, which are profiled in this report, include:

Anvis Inc.

Bark Busters North America LLC

Barking Mad Limited

Camp Bow Wow Franchising, Inc.

Dogtopia Enterprises, LLC

DoodyCalls Franchising SPE LLC by Authority Brands, Inc.

Fetch! Pet Care, Inc.

My Best Friend Dog Care Franchise Operations Ltd.

Pet Butler LLC

PetBacker

Petco Animal Supplies Stores, Inc.

Petsfolio Pet Services Pvt. Ltd.

PetSmart LLC

Sit Means Sit

We Love Pets Ltd.

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Pet Services Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Pet Services Birds Cats Dogs Exotics Small Mammals

Service Pet Boarding Pet Finding Pet Grooming Pet Training Pet Transportation Pet Walking Poop Scooping Portrait & Photography

Delivery Channel At-Home Commercial Facilities Mobile/Outdoors Online



Region Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam Europe, Middle East & Africa Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:

Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market. Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development. Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players. Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.

Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow? Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities? What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market? How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning? What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $32.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $63.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tysy3i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment