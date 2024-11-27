Americas Non-Alcoholic Beverages Industry Report 2024 - Soccer Deals Account for Over 40% of the Total Deal Volume in 2024

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sponsorship Sector Report - Non-Alcoholic Beverages Americas 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the non-alcoholic beverages sector across the Americas region. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.

Key Market Highlights

Non-alcoholic beverage brands have focused both their deal volume and spend across the Americas with Soccer. Soccer deals account for over 40% of the total deal volume in 2024. Federation deals account around 40% of the annual spend across the Americas region. The top sports leagues across the US dominate the largest deals across the Americas region, including the National Basketball Association, National Football League, National Hockey League, Major League Baseball, and Major League Soccer.

The NBA's partnership with PepsiCo ranks as the largest non-alcoholic beverages deal across the Americas. The NFL's partnership with PepsiCo ranks as the second largest deal. The deal announced in 2022 sees PepsiCo use NFL premium rights for its brands, including chips, Frito-Lay and Tostitos. The National College Athletic Association's (NCAA) deal with Coca-Cola ranks as the third largest in terms of annual value. The fourth largest deal in terms of annual value is Dr Pepper's partnership with the College Football Playoff. The soft drink brand have agreed a six-year deal, covering the 2021-2026 period.

Across the Americas, Coca-Cola are the most active brand with 101 active deals in 2024. There is a significant gap between the deal volumes of Coca-Cola and PepsiCo and the rest - these two non-alcoholic beverages brands have a far greater presence across the Americas than any other brands across the sector.

Along with being the second-most active non-alcoholic beverage brand across the Americas region, PepsiCo are also the largest spending brand in 2024. Keurig Dr. Pepper rank as the third largest spending non-alcoholic beverage brand, with an annual spend over $200 million less than Coca-Cola which ranks in second.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Information and Background

Executive Summary

2. Market Insights

Sponsorship market trends

3. Sector Analysis

Sector Analysis Summary

Top Sports by Value and Volume

Product Category Breakdown

Key Product Sponsorship Markets

Top 10 Largest Deals

Top 10 Confirmed Expiring Deals

4. Case Study

National Basketball Association and PepsiCo

5. Brand Analysis

Brand Analysis Summary

Brand Spend per Location

Top 10 Most Active Brands

Top 10 Biggest Spenders

Key Brands Analysis

