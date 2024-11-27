Associa Arizona Named 2024 Management Company of the Year by CAI Arizona

Phoenix, AZ, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona is honored to announce its recognition as the 2024 Management Company of the Year by the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Arizona Chapter. This distinguished award was presented during the Annual Meeting & Awards Breakfast on November 19, 2024, at the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, Arizona.

The award celebrates Associa Arizona's unwavering commitment to excellence in community management, its active support of CAI Arizona Chapter initiatives, and its leadership in advancing the industry. To be selected for this prestigious recognition, Associa Arizona met rigorous standards of participation and engagement while providing thoughtful insights into the community association management profession.

As part of the selection process, Associa Arizona reflected on its role in the industry, highlighting its mission to foster thriving communities through expert management services and board member education. When discussing the challenges faced in the industry, Associa Arizona noted its proactive approach to embracing innovative technologies, prioritizing professional development, and maintaining strong communication with homeowners to navigate and overcome obstacles.

“This award represents the collective passion and dedication of our entire Associa Arizona team,” said Claudia Oberthier, CMCA, AMS, PCAM, Tucson Branch President of Associa Arizona. “CAI Arizona plays a crucial role in advancing our profession, and this recognition inspires us to continue delivering the highest level of service excellence to the communities we manage. I am incredibly proud to be part of a team that is shaping the future of community management in Arizona.”



Associa Arizona extends its heartfelt gratitude to CAI Arizona for this honor and looks forward to continuing its partnership in fostering vibrant, well-managed communities across the state.

About Associa Arizona

Associa Arizona is a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tucson areas, offering tailored solutions for homeowners’ associations, condominiums, and co-ops. With a focus on personalized service and innovative strategies, Associa Arizona is dedicated to helping communities achieve their goals and thrive. To learn more please visit www.associaarizona.com.