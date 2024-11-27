Anaya & Gold Electrify Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium for Chargers vs. Bengals Game - Mission Matters

Beverly Hills, California, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Matters announces that DJ, violinist and singer Esther Anaya has teamed up with world-renowned DJ and producer Thomas Gold to form a groundbreaking DJ duo, Anaya & Gold. The duo produced a blowout performance at the SoFi Stadium for the Los Angeles Chargers versus Cincinnati Bengals during the Sunday Night Football game, delivering an unforgettable halftime show. Their unique set featured live violin, vocals, keyboards and drums, captivating the crowd with an immersive music ensemble.

“Back in March, Esther and I had just met, and in such a short time, we've turned a spark of an idea into something truly extraordinary, a formation of our DJ duo, Anaya & Gold,” said Thomas Gold. “Esther's incredible talent as a performer and her inspiring personality make every step of this journey unforgettable. Playing the halftime show for the Chargers was the absolute highlight so far, and I can't wait to see where Anaya & Gold will take us next!”

Megatron screens showing Esther Anaya and Thomas Gold at SoFi Stadium



Anaya expressed her excitement about representing the Chargers as their official resident DJ. “It's an honor for me to represent the Chargers as their official resident DJ. I'm very grateful for their support as they embrace my creativity and allow me to share my latest project, a DJ duo, Anaya & Gold, alongside the legendary artist and producer, Thomas Gold. Gold is a mainstay in the dance music world, with a wealth of expertise. The halftime show was a unique experience as it was our first time performing at SoFi Stadium as a duo and we can't wait to show you what's in store for us.”

Photo of Thomas Gold and Esther Anaya

Anaya & Gold thrilled fans with a performance featuring original music, including a special guest appearance by Will Gittens, who performed “DYWC” by Swedish House Mafia. Their high-energy show highlighted their versatility, seamlessly blending electronic beats with live instruments.

“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to showcase Anaya & Gold for such an amazing team and iconic venue as SoFi Stadium,” said Anaya & Gold. “The energy of the stadium was unmatched as we took the fans through a musical experience incorporating our instrumental skills. We had the honor of performing some of our upcoming music, and were pleased to showcase Anaya & Gold in its full element. We can't wait to bring much more entertainment in 2025.”

About Anaya & Gold

Anaya & Gold is the dynamic DJ Duo formed by world-renowned DJ and producer Thomas Gold and acclaimed DJ, violinist and singer Esther Anaya. Their partnership began in 2024, creating a fusion of live instruments and electronic beats that has captivated audiences worldwide. The duo’s performances combine cutting-edge DJ sets with live violin, vocals, keyboards, and drums.

