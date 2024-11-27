Coherus Management to Participate in the 2024 Citi Global Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus,” NASDAQ: CHRS) today announced that senior management will participate in the 2024 Citi Global Healthcare Conference, with Dr. Theresa LaVallee, Chief Development Officer, sitting on the Novel Mechanisms in Oncology Panel on December 3, 2024, at 3:15 p.m. ET.

The panel discussion will be accessible via webcast through a link on the Investor Events and Presentations section of the Coherus website: https://investors.coherus.com/events-presentations.

Coherus Contact Information:

For Investors:

Jodi Sievers

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

IR@coherus.com