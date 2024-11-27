New Rally House Location Opens in Maple Grove

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House, the fastest growing officially licensed sports apparel and merchandise retailer in the nation, announces they have opened their doors to the newest Rally House location in the Twin Cities area with Rally House Maple Grove. Rally House entered the Minnesota market this year with their first location of Rally House Tamarack Village in Woodbury. Now, the company proudly operates five storefront locations throughout the state. Find Rally House in the Maple Grove Crossing shopping mall, between Five Below and Old Navy.





Rally House Maple Grove brings high-quality licensed sports gear to the city and surrounding areas just in time for the holiday shopping rush. The company is known for their outrageous product selection featuring well-known brands and exclusive styles. Fans, visitors, and residents of Maple Grove will enjoy shopping local teams including the Vikings, Wild, Timberwolves, United FC, Lynx, and Minnesota Golden Gophers, among others. Shoppers can expect to find top-tier brands such as Tommy Bahama, Cutter & Buck, Starter, Nike, New Era, WEAR by Erin Andrews, and many more.

“You won’t find many retailers that are opening new storefront locations the day before Thanksgiving,” says VP of Marketing Strategy, Aaron Johnson. “But Rally House isn’t like other retailers. There was a void in the area for a premier sports merchandise location, and we wanted to make sure we filled that void just in time for the holidays,” added Johnson.

Rally House Maple Grove will not only be the go-to location to shop officially licensed team gear, but the company also provides a great selection of locally inspired Minnesota merchandise. This merchandise includes apparel featuring beloved area landmarks and destinations, home décor to show off your love of Minnesota, and even locally sourced food, sauces, and snacks that are staples in the state. No matter who you are shopping for this holiday season, there’s something for everyone on your list at Rally House Maple Grove.

The staff at Rally House Maple Grove is eager to assist customers and the company looks forward to further expanding their presence in the state of Minnesota. Customers are invited to visit Rally House Maple Grove store page and follow the company on Instagram ( @rally_house ) and Facebook ( @RallyHouse ) for updates and current store information.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 275+ locations across 23 states.

