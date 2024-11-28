Medical Nonwoven Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 2.1 Billion in 2030, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical nonwoven market is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.8% annually from 2024 to 2030, with an anticipated size of US$ 2.1 billion by 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global medical nonwoven market which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2030 (billion US$) 2.1 Growth (CAGR) 4.8% during 2024-2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Medical Nonwoven Market:

The global medical nonwoven market is segmented based on application type, process type, material type, and region.

Based on application type - The market is segmented into Drapes & Gowns, Sterile Packaging, Other Medical Apparel, Wound Care, Incontinence Products, Medical Wipes, and Others. Between these sub-segments, the Drapes & Gowns application is expected to be the leading segment in terms of market share whereas incontinence is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The drape & gown application is expected to be the leading segment in the medical nonwoven market due to its important role in infection control as it provides excellent barrier protection. The convenience of single-use products ensures sterility and reduces the need for laundering, and it can make drapes & Gown grow faster. The incontinence application is the fastest-growing segment in the medical nonwoven market due to the aging population, which is leading to an increase in the usage of incontinence products.



Based on the process type – The market is segmented into Drylaid, Spunlaid, Wetlaid, Airlaid, and Others. Between these sub-segments, the spunlaid process is expected to hold the largest share of the medical nonwoven market as it has superior blocking properties and versatility in fabric production, with the possibility of adding special substances to the nonwoven fabric during its manufacturing process to give it extra useful features.



Based on the material type - The market is segmented into Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyester fiber, Cotton, and Others. Between these sub-segments, Polypropylene is expected to dominate the market of medical nonwoven due to its unique combination of properties tailored to meet healthcare needs. As a thermoplastic polymer, polypropylene offers an exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, ensuring durability without compromising on comfort.





Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the medical nonwoven market during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

Large and growing population increasing the need for healthcare products.

Significant investments in healthcare infrastructure boost the demand for medical nonwovens.

Rapid economic development supporting higher production and consumption of these products.





Medical Nonwoven Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Growth in the healthcare industry, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the need for infection control drive the demand for disposables and barrier-protective products.

Growing uses of nonwoven, due to convenience and cost-effectiveness, and rising hygiene awareness among people.

The sustained demand for disposable medical supplies after the pandemic.



Top Companies in the Medical Nonwoven Market:

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of over 100 players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players (arranged alphabetically).

Ahlstrom Oyj

Berry Global Group, Inc

Cardinal Health, Inc

Domtar Corporation

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Eximius Tech Innovation Private Limited

Freudenberg Group

Global Non-Wovens Limited

Kimberly-Clark Corporation



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Medical Nonwoven Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



