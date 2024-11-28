Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2024 Estimated Annual Income and Capital Gains Distributions

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced the estimated annual distributions of income and capital gains for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds (the “Funds”) for the 2024 tax year. The estimated distributions represent estimated income and capital gains realized by the Funds during the year.
Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of November 27, 2024. Circumstances may arise which would cause these estimates to change before the Funds’ tax year end on December 15, 2024 or December 31, 2024, as applicable.
Estimated Annual Capital Gain Distributions
Purpose Fund Corp.
|Fund Name
|Ticker Symbol
|Exchange
|Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit
|Distribution Type
(Cash or Notional)
|Purpose Core Dividend Fund – ETF Series
|TSX
|$ 0.2400
|Cash Distribution
|Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series
|PHE
|TSX
|$ 0.2600
|Cash Distribution
|Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series
|PHE.B
|TSX
|$ 0.6100
|Cash Distribution
|Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund – ETF Series
|PRA
|TSX
|$ 0.1800
|Cash Distribution
|Purpose Best Ideas Fund – ETF Series
|PBI
|TSX
|$ 1.3200
|Cash Distribution
|Purpose Best Ideas Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series
|PBI.B
|TSX
|$ 1.5600
|Cash Distribution
|Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series
|PHW
|TSX
|$ 0.2500
|Cash Distribution
|Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series
|BNC
|TSX
|$ 1.0400
|Cash Distribution
|Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series
|PDIV
|TSX
|$ 0.0100
|Cash Distribution
|Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series
|RDE
|Cboe Canada
|$ 0.2500
|Cash Distribution
|Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund – ETF Series
|RTA
|Cboe Canada
|$ 0.7800
|Cash Distribution
|Purpose Tactical Thematic Fund – ETF Series
|RTT
|Cboe Canada
|$ 0.3700
|Cash Distribution
Shareholders of record of ETF series of Purpose Fund Corp Funds on January 30, 2025 are expected receive the capital gains distributions on or about February 5, 2025.
Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts
Details of the per unit estimated capital gain distribution amounts are as follows:
|Fund Name
|Ticker Symbol
|Exchange
|Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit
|Distribution Type
(Cash or Notional)
|Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units
|BTCY
|TSX
|$ 1.0500
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units
|BTCY.B
|TSX
|$ 1.2400
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|BTCY.U
|TSX
|US $ 1.4200
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units
|ETHY
|TSX
|$ 0.7600
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units
|ETHY.B
|TSX
|$ 0.9700
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|ETHY.U
|TSX
|US $ 1.0300
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Active Balanced Fund – ETF Units
|PABF
|TSX
|$ 0.1400
|Cash Distribution
|Purpose Active Growth Fund – ETF Units
|PAGF
|TSX
|$ 0.0400
|Cash Distribution
|Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units
|APLY
|Cboe Canada
|$ 0.6200
|Notional Distribution
|Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units
|YAMZ
|Cboe Canada
|$ 3.3200
|Notional Distribution
|Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units
|BRKY
|Cboe Canada
|$ 1.2900
|Notional Distribution
|Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units
|YGOG
|Cboe Canada
|$ 2.7400
|Notional Distribution
|NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units
|YNVD
|Cboe Canada
|$ 1.4700
|Notional Distribution
|Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units
|MSFY
|Cboe Canada
|$ 0.3200
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units
|MNU.U
|TSX
|US $ 0.0700
|Notional Distribution
Estimated Annual Distributions of Income
Details of the per unit estimated income distribution amounts are as follows:
|Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts
|Ticker Symbol
|Exchange
|Estimated Annual Income Distribution Per Unit
|Distribution Type
(Cash or Notional)
|Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Units
|FLX
|TSX
|$ 0.1500
|Cash Distribution
|Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units
|FLX.B
|TSX
|$ 0.1800
|Cash Distribution
|Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|FLX.U
|TSX
|US $ 0.1700
|Cash Distribution
|Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A Units
|Unlisted
|$ 0.1700
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F Units
|Unlisted
|$ 0.1800
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A-1 (Series 2) Units
|Unlisted
|$ 0.2000
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F Units (Series 3)
|Unlisted
|$ 0.2100
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class U Units
|Unlisted
|US $ 0.2300
|Notional Distribution
Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distribution amounts for Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts with December 15, 2024 tax year-end on or about December 20, 2024. The respective unitholders of record on December 31, 2024 will receive the 2024 annual distributions on January 7, 2025. The ex-dividend date for the 2024 annual distributions for these ETFs (Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts) will be December 31, 2024.
Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distributions for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund – ETF Units, Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units, Purpose Cash Management Fund – ETF Units, Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units on or about December 31, 2024, if necessary.
Purpose expects to announce the final annual capital gain distributions for Purpose Fund Corp. and Big Banc Split Corp. on or about January 24, 2025, if necessary.
Purpose confirms that as of November 27, 2024, the following Funds are not expected to have annual capital gains distributions for the 2024 tax year:
Open-End Funds
Purpose Fund Corp. Funds:
- Purpose Total Return Bond Fund
- Purpose Monthly Income Fund
- Purpose Real Estate Income Fund
- Purpose Premium Yield Fund
- Purpose Premium Yield Fund – Non-Currency Hedged
- Purpose Conservative Income Fund
- Purpose Premium Money Market Fund
- StoneCastle Income Growth Fund
- StoneCastle Equity Growth Fund
- Purpose Structured Equity Yield Plus Fund
- AMD (AMD) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
- META (META) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
Purpose Mutual Funds Limited Funds:
- Purpose Global Innovators Fund
- Purpose Global Bond Class
- Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund
- Purpose Global Resource Fund
- Purpose Special Opportunities Fund
- Purpose Structured Equity Yield Fund
- Purpose Structured Equity Growth Fund
Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts:
- Purpose Bitcoin ETF
- Purpose Ether ETF
- Purpose Global Bond Fund
- Purpose International Dividend Fund
- Purpose Gold Bullion Fund
- Purpose Silver Bullion Fund
- Purpose Silver Bullon Fund – Non-Currency Hedged
- Purpose Multi-Strategy Market Neutral Fund
- Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
- Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund
- Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund
- Purpose Strategic Yield Fund
- Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund
- Purpose Active Conservative Fund
- Longevity Pension Fund
- Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund
- Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund
- Purpose US Preferred Share Fund
- Purpose US Preferred Share Fund- Non-Currency Hedged
- Purpose High Interest Savings Fund
- Purpose US Cash Fund
- Purpose Cash Management Fund
Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of November 27, 2024. Circumstances may arise which would cause these estimates to change before the Funds’ tax year end on December 15, 2024 or December 31, 2024, as applicable.
About Purpose Investments
Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $21 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.
For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to US news wire services.