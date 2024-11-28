Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2024 Estimated Annual Income and Capital Gains Distributions

| Source: Purpose Investments Inc. Purpose Investments Inc.

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced the estimated annual distributions of income and capital gains for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds (the “Funds”) for the 2024 tax year. The estimated distributions represent estimated income and capital gains realized by the Funds during the year.

Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of November 27, 2024. Circumstances may arise which would cause these estimates to change before the Funds’ tax year end on December 15, 2024 or December 31, 2024, as applicable.

Estimated Annual Capital Gain Distributions

Purpose Fund Corp.

Fund NameTicker SymbolExchangeEstimated Annual Capital Gains Distribution Per UnitDistribution Type
(Cash or Notional)
Purpose Core Dividend Fund – ETF SeriesPDFTSX$ 0.2400Cash Distribution
Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF SeriesPHETSX$ 0.2600Cash Distribution
Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF SeriesPHE.BTSX$ 0.6100Cash Distribution
Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund – ETF SeriesPRATSX$ 0.1800Cash Distribution
Purpose Best Ideas Fund – ETF SeriesPBITSX$ 1.3200Cash Distribution
Purpose Best Ideas Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF SeriesPBI.BTSX$ 1.5600Cash Distribution
Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF SeriesPHWTSX$ 0.2500Cash Distribution
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF SeriesBNCTSX$ 1.0400Cash Distribution
Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF SeriesPDIVTSX$ 0.0100Cash Distribution
Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF SeriesRDECboe Canada$ 0.2500Cash Distribution
Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund – ETF SeriesRTACboe Canada$ 0.7800Cash Distribution
Purpose Tactical Thematic Fund – ETF SeriesRTTCboe Canada$ 0.3700Cash Distribution


Shareholders of record of ETF series of Purpose Fund Corp Funds on January 30, 2025 are expected receive the capital gains distributions on or about February 5, 2025.

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts

Details of the per unit estimated capital gain distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameTicker SymbolExchangeEstimated Annual Capital Gains Distribution Per UnitDistribution Type
(Cash or Notional)
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF UnitsBTCYTSX$ 1.0500Notional Distribution
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged UnitsBTCY.BTSX$ 1.2400Notional Distribution
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD UnitsBTCY.UTSXUS $ 1.4200Notional Distribution
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF UnitsETHYTSX$ 0.7600Notional Distribution
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged UnitsETHY.BTSX$ 0.9700Notional Distribution
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD UnitsETHY.UTSXUS $ 1.0300Notional Distribution
Purpose Active Balanced Fund – ETF UnitsPABFTSX$ 0.1400Cash Distribution
Purpose Active Growth Fund – ETF UnitsPAGFTSX$ 0.0400Cash Distribution
Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF UnitsAPLYCboe Canada$ 0.6200Notional Distribution
Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF UnitsYAMZCboe Canada$ 3.3200Notional Distribution
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF UnitsBRKYCboe Canada$ 1.2900Notional Distribution
Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF UnitsYGOGCboe Canada$ 2.7400Notional Distribution
NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF UnitsYNVDCboe Canada$ 1.4700Notional Distribution
Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF UnitsMSFYCboe Canada$ 0.3200Notional Distribution
Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF UnitsMNU.UTSXUS $ 0.0700Notional Distribution


Estimated Annual Distributions of Income

Details of the per unit estimated income distribution amounts are as follows:

Purpose Mutual Fund TrustsTicker Symbol Exchange Estimated Annual Income Distribution Per UnitDistribution Type
(Cash or Notional)
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF UnitsFLXTSX$ 0.1500Cash Distribution
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Non-Currency Hedged UnitsFLX.BTSX$ 0.1800Cash Distribution
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD UnitsFLX.UTSXUS $ 0.1700Cash Distribution
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A UnitsUnlisted$ 0.1700Notional Distribution
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F UnitsUnlisted$ 0.1800Notional Distribution
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A-1 (Series 2) UnitsUnlisted$ 0.2000Notional Distribution
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F Units (Series 3)Unlisted$ 0.2100Notional Distribution
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class U UnitsUnlistedUS $ 0.2300Notional Distribution


Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distribution amounts for Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts with December 15, 2024 tax year-end on or about December 20, 2024. The respective unitholders of record on December 31, 2024 will receive the 2024 annual distributions on January 7, 2025. The ex-dividend date for the 2024 annual distributions for these ETFs (Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts) will be December 31, 2024.

Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distributions for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund – ETF Units, Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units, Purpose Cash Management Fund – ETF Units, Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units on or about December 31, 2024, if necessary.

Purpose expects to announce the final annual capital gain distributions for Purpose Fund Corp. and Big Banc Split Corp. on or about January 24, 2025, if necessary.

Purpose confirms that as of November 27, 2024, the following Funds are not expected to have annual capital gains distributions for the 2024 tax year:

Open-End Funds
Purpose Fund Corp. Funds:

  • Purpose Total Return Bond Fund
  • Purpose Monthly Income Fund
  • Purpose Real Estate Income Fund
  • Purpose Premium Yield Fund
  • Purpose Premium Yield Fund – Non-Currency Hedged
  • Purpose Conservative Income Fund
  • Purpose Premium Money Market Fund
  • StoneCastle Income Growth Fund
  • StoneCastle Equity Growth Fund
  • Purpose Structured Equity Yield Plus Fund
  • AMD (AMD) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
  • META (META) Yield Shares Purpose ETF

Purpose Mutual Funds Limited Funds:

  • Purpose Global Innovators Fund
  • Purpose Global Bond Class
  • Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund
  • Purpose Global Resource Fund
  • Purpose Special Opportunities Fund
  • Purpose Structured Equity Yield Fund
  • Purpose Structured Equity Growth Fund

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts:

  • Purpose Bitcoin ETF
  • Purpose Ether ETF
  • Purpose Global Bond Fund
  • Purpose International Dividend Fund
  • Purpose Gold Bullion Fund
  • Purpose Silver Bullion Fund
  • Purpose Silver Bullon Fund – Non-Currency Hedged
  • Purpose Multi-Strategy Market Neutral Fund
  • Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
  • Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund
  • Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund
  • Purpose Strategic Yield Fund
  • Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund
  • Purpose Active Conservative Fund
  • Longevity Pension Fund
  • Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund
  • Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund
  • Purpose US Preferred Share Fund
  • Purpose US Preferred Share Fund- Non-Currency Hedged
  • Purpose High Interest Savings Fund
  • Purpose US Cash Fund
  • Purpose Cash Management Fund

Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of November 27, 2024. Circumstances may arise which would cause these estimates to change before the Funds’ tax year end on December 15, 2024 or December 31, 2024, as applicable.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $21 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to US news wire services.