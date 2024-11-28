Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2024 Estimated Annual Income and Capital Gains Distributions

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced the estimated annual distributions of income and capital gains for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds (the “Funds”) for the 2024 tax year. The estimated distributions represent estimated income and capital gains realized by the Funds during the year.

Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of November 27, 2024. Circumstances may arise which would cause these estimates to change before the Funds’ tax year end on December 15, 2024 or December 31, 2024, as applicable.

Estimated Annual Capital Gain Distributions

Purpose Fund Corp.

Fund Name Ticker Symbol Exchange Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit Distribution Type

(Cash or Notional) Purpose Core Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDF TSX $ 0.2400 Cash Distribution Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series PHE TSX $ 0.2600 Cash Distribution Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series PHE.B TSX $ 0.6100 Cash Distribution Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund – ETF Series PRA TSX $ 0.1800 Cash Distribution Purpose Best Ideas Fund – ETF Series PBI TSX $ 1.3200 Cash Distribution Purpose Best Ideas Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series PBI.B TSX $ 1.5600 Cash Distribution Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series PHW TSX $ 0.2500 Cash Distribution Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series BNC TSX $ 1.0400 Cash Distribution Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDIV TSX $ 0.0100 Cash Distribution Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series RDE Cboe Canada $ 0.2500 Cash Distribution Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund – ETF Series RTA Cboe Canada $ 0.7800 Cash Distribution Purpose Tactical Thematic Fund – ETF Series RTT Cboe Canada $ 0.3700 Cash Distribution



Shareholders of record of ETF series of Purpose Fund Corp Funds on January 30, 2025 are expected receive the capital gains distributions on or about February 5, 2025.

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts

Details of the per unit estimated capital gain distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Ticker Symbol Exchange Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit Distribution Type

(Cash or Notional) Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units BTCY TSX $ 1.0500 Notional Distribution Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units BTCY.B TSX $ 1.2400 Notional Distribution Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units BTCY.U TSX US $ 1.4200 Notional Distribution Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units ETHY TSX $ 0.7600 Notional Distribution Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units ETHY.B TSX $ 0.9700 Notional Distribution Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHY.U TSX US $ 1.0300 Notional Distribution Purpose Active Balanced Fund – ETF Units PABF TSX $ 0.1400 Cash Distribution Purpose Active Growth Fund – ETF Units PAGF TSX $ 0.0400 Cash Distribution Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units APLY Cboe Canada $ 0.6200 Notional Distribution Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units YAMZ Cboe Canada $ 3.3200 Notional Distribution Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units BRKY Cboe Canada $ 1.2900 Notional Distribution Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units YGOG Cboe Canada $ 2.7400 Notional Distribution NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units YNVD Cboe Canada $ 1.4700 Notional Distribution Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units MSFY Cboe Canada $ 0.3200 Notional Distribution Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units MNU.U TSX US $ 0.0700 Notional Distribution



Estimated Annual Distributions of Income

Details of the per unit estimated income distribution amounts are as follows:

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts Ticker Symbol Exchange Estimated Annual Income Distribution Per Unit Distribution Type

(Cash or Notional) Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Units FLX TSX $ 0.1500 Cash Distribution Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units FLX.B TSX $ 0.1800 Cash Distribution Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units FLX.U TSX US $ 0.1700 Cash Distribution Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A Units Unlisted $ 0.1700 Notional Distribution Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F Units Unlisted $ 0.1800 Notional Distribution Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A-1 (Series 2) Units Unlisted $ 0.2000 Notional Distribution Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F Units (Series 3) Unlisted $ 0.2100 Notional Distribution Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class U Units Unlisted US $ 0.2300 Notional Distribution



Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distribution amounts for Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts with December 15, 2024 tax year-end on or about December 20, 2024. The respective unitholders of record on December 31, 2024 will receive the 2024 annual distributions on January 7, 2025. The ex-dividend date for the 2024 annual distributions for these ETFs (Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts) will be December 31, 2024.

Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distributions for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund – ETF Units, Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units, Purpose Cash Management Fund – ETF Units, Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units on or about December 31, 2024, if necessary.

Purpose expects to announce the final annual capital gain distributions for Purpose Fund Corp. and Big Banc Split Corp. on or about January 24, 2025, if necessary.

Purpose confirms that as of November 27, 2024, the following Funds are not expected to have annual capital gains distributions for the 2024 tax year:

Open-End Funds

Purpose Fund Corp. Funds:

Purpose Total Return Bond Fund

Purpose Monthly Income Fund

Purpose Real Estate Income Fund

Purpose Premium Yield Fund

Purpose Premium Yield Fund – Non-Currency Hedged

Purpose Conservative Income Fund

Purpose Premium Money Market Fund

StoneCastle Income Growth Fund

StoneCastle Equity Growth Fund

Purpose Structured Equity Yield Plus Fund

AMD (AMD) Yield Shares Purpose ETF

META (META) Yield Shares Purpose ETF

Purpose Mutual Funds Limited Funds:

Purpose Global Innovators Fund

Purpose Global Bond Class

Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund

Purpose Global Resource Fund

Purpose Special Opportunities Fund

Purpose Structured Equity Yield Fund

Purpose Structured Equity Growth Fund



Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts:

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

Purpose Ether ETF

Purpose Global Bond Fund

Purpose International Dividend Fund

Purpose Gold Bullion Fund

Purpose Silver Bullion Fund

Purpose Silver Bullon Fund – Non-Currency Hedged

Purpose Multi-Strategy Market Neutral Fund

Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF

Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund

Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund

Purpose Strategic Yield Fund

Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund

Purpose Active Conservative Fund

Longevity Pension Fund

Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund

Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund

Purpose US Preferred Share Fund

Purpose US Preferred Share Fund- Non-Currency Hedged

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund

Purpose US Cash Fund

Purpose Cash Management Fund

