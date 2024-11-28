Jolanta Diaukštienė elected as the Chair of the Board of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB

On 26 November 2024 Jolanta Diaukštienė, independent member of the Board, was elected the Chair of the Board of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB. The new three-member Board of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, which will serve for four years, was formed on 25 November 2024.

Additional information

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB is a limited partner of the State Aid Fund for Business, a limited partnership, and is the vehicle for the state’s contribution to the fund. For more information please see: www.vika.lt

Contact person:

Robertas Vyšniauskas

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +370 659 38315

E-mail: Robertas.vysniauskas@vika.lt



