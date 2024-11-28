Middle East ESG Reporting and Data Summit 2024 Kicks Off Today in Dubai

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Via ESG News) ESG News announces that the 2nd Edition of the Middle East ESG Reporting & Data Summit will convene today, 28th November 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, bringing together thought leaders and professionals at the forefront of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) practices. The event is set to address critical trends, regulatory developments, and innovative solutions shaping sustainable business strategies across the region.

This summit will feature an impressive line-up of speakers representing renowned organizations committed to advancing sustainability. Among the distinguished speakers are Kelly Timmins from Atlantis Dubai, Sameera Fernandes from Century Financial, and Majd Fayyad of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. Other notable speakers include Dr. Jacinta Dsiva of SEE Global Research, Maali Khader from Schema Sustainability Advisory, and Zeina AlHashmi of Expo City Dubai, all contributing their unique perspectives on responsible business practices and ESG integration.

In support of the event, numerous partners and sponsors have come forward, reflecting the growing interest in and commitment to sustainable practices in the Middle East. StepChange, My ESG Planet by RGBSi and Innova Beyond ESGEO are key sponsors who share a vision of enhancing ESG frameworks in the region. Additionally, supporting partners such as Cognitud, Fanda, Chiltern TMC, and Sustainable Square provide invaluable backing to ensure the success of the summit. The event’s academic and media partnerships, including SP Jain School of Global Management.

Adding to the summit’s value, ESG News joins as the exclusive media partner. With its dedication to highlighting pivotal environmental and governance efforts, ESG News ensures global visibility for the summit’s discourse. This partnership underscores the summit’s mission to amplify innovative solutions and foster collaboration among key stakeholders in the ESG ecosystem.

As ESG strategies become imperative for sustainable growth, the Middle East ESG Reporting & Data Summit 2024 offers an unparalleled platform for learning, networking, and shaping the region's future sustainability agenda. Secure your participation today to be part of this transformative journey.

