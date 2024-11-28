Leading Travel Marketplace Wingie Unveils Key Destinations Before 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WINGIE has revealed its list of key destinations for travelers seeking memorable experiences before 2025. Drawing insights from its vast user base, WINGIE, the leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, highlights some of the most sought-after locations that promise exceptional cultural, historical, and natural allure.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Riyadh in December offers a unique experience as the city hosts Riyadh Season, a celebration of culture, entertainment, and food. Visitors can enjoy concerts, performances, outdoor festivals, local markets, themed events, and famous landmarks, which add to the city’s charm. Flights to Riyadh start from 80 USD, making it an ideal destination for cultural exploration and seasonal festivities.

London, United Kingdom

London remains a popular choice for travelers worldwide, particularly in winter. Home to iconic landmarks such as the Tower of London and Buckingham Palace, the city offers a variety of experiences to explore. Its unique blend of culture and seasonal festivities makes it an ideal destination to visit before the new year. Flights to London start from 182 USD, allowing travelers to explore the city during the holiday season.

Istanbul, Türkiye

Visiting Istanbul in winter offers a unique and delightful experience. The city is much less crowded, allowing visitors to explore iconic attractions like the Hagia Sophia and Topkapı Palace. Despite the mild winter weather, the city's charm remains, providing a comfortable atmosphere for sightseeing and exploring historic sites. Flights to Istanbul start from 76 USD, making December the perfect time for a budget-friendly yet authentic experience of this multicultural city.

About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, specializing in flights through its platforms wingie.com, sa.wingie.com, wingie.ae and enuygun.com. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel products including flights, hotels, rental cars and bus tickets. Recognized for its innovation, Wingie Enuygun Group is at the forefront of the MENA online travel space, pioneering technological advancements and driving digital transformation within the industry.

Wingie leverages advanced AI technology to provide a seamless user experience, featuring virtual interlining for flights and a diverse array of airline tickets and travel content. The platform is available in six languages, employs over 400 people, and attracts approximately 200 million visitors annually, reaffirming its position as a premier choice for travelers.

