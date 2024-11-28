AS Infortar: Reporting Calendar 2025

During 2025, AS infortar plans to disclose its financial results according to the following schedule:

25 February Unaudited 12-months interim report 5 May Unaudited 3-months interim report 4 August Unaudited 6-months interim report 3 November Unaudited 9-months interim report





After their release through the stock exchange information system all announcements are available on the Infortar website www.infortar.ee/en.

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 116,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 105 companies belong to the Infortar group: 96 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,108 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

www.infortar.ee/en/investor