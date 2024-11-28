Production update October 2024

Oslo, 28 November 2024

Key Production Metrics

October 2024 September 2024 Operated Boepd (1) Bopd (2) Boepd (1) Bopd (2) Colombia 441 255 480 274 Argentina 1,798 322 1,602 218 Total operated 2,239 577 2,082 492 Total equity 1,075 311 1,014 276

(1) boepd: Total barrels of oil equivalent per day (includes liquid and gas)

(2) bopd: Barrels of oil per day (liquids only)

Operated Production: Total output from fields operated by Interoil

Equity Production: Interoil’s share of production after royalties

Production Summary

Daily Average Production: Interoil’s total operated production in October averaged 2,239 boepd, reflecting a month-on-month improvement of +157 boepd.

The increase was primarily driven by operations in Argentina (+196 boepd), while Colombia experienced a decline of -39 boepd.

Country-Specific Highlights

Argentina

Following the recovery of pre-winter production levels, field teams concentrated on restoring and maintaining compression and generation equipment across multiple sites.

These efforts successfully reactivated additional wells that had been shut in during the winter, contributing significantly to the overall production increase.

Colombia

Production for October was limited to the Puli C operation, as the Vikingo Field remained shut in throughout the month due to downhole equipment failure.

Vikingo-1 Intervention: A downhole intervention during November resulted in an initial production rate of approximately 400 bopd. The current production is 300bopd, a significant increase from the pre-intervention level of 105 bopd.

Next Steps: The workover rig is being mobilized from the Vikingo site to the Puli C fields and is expected to arrive by the end of the month.

The Puli C well intervention is projected to span at least three months, with the goal of increasing production by replacing downhole production equipment.

Additional Information

Further details about production performance are shown in the attached document. The graphs and tables illustrate both operated and equity production of oil and gas by country. “Operated production” refers to the total output from fields operated by Interoil, while “Equity production” refers to Interoil’s share of production, net of royalties.

Note: This report complies with disclosure requirements outlined in sections 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further inquiries, please contact ir@interoil.no.

About Interoil

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian-based company listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. With a focus on Latin America, Interoil manages a diverse portfolio of production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina.

