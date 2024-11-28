GXO and OBI announce contract renewal to celebrate 5th partnership anniversary

Successful partnership extended beyond retail to include ecommerce and returns

WARSAW, Poland, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, and OBI, a leading brand in the European DIY market, today announced their partnership renewal which will extend beyond retail to include ecommerce and returns, at an onsite celebration of the partnership’s fifth anniversary.

The partnership began in 2019 and initially focused on delivering goods to the OBI retail stores in Poland and has been successively extended to ecommerce, including overall order management and delivery for all online purchases, as well as returns, made by OBI individual customers in Poland.

“We thank OBI for the trust they continue to place in GXO,” said Jean Luc Bessade, Managing Director, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania at GXO. “The long-term duration of our partnership enables us to focus on continuous improvement and developing our team members to support OBI’s growth in Poland, which are critical to building a partnership that lasts. We’re keen to continue leveraging our DIY and cutting-edge technology and automation expertise to drive OBI’s future growth.”

GXO uses cutting-edge technologies to enhance efficiency and the working environment at its 50,000-square-meter ISO 9001 and 14001-certified warehouse in the Natolin, Łódź region. GXO has implemented a TAWI Mobile Picking System, a more efficient and ergonomic solution for product picking, and is piloting a new automated solution for container unloading.

Witold Baran, Managing Director Category Management and Supply Chain, OBI said: “Throughout our five-year partnership with GXO, we achieved our performance objectives in productivity, accuracy and service quality which has boosted our growth. We’ve jointly invested in infrastructure and people to deliver a great experience for our end consumers. We’re confident in our future success and growth thanks to GXO’s expertise, agility, innovation, and commitment to finding new ways to improve performance and add new value.”

Demonstrating its strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance principles (ESG), GXO actively contributes to local communities by partnering with the University of Łódź through the Career Academy program. This initiative offers classes, internships, and recruitment opportunities for logistics students, while also supporting charity initiatives such as donations to the Happy Kids Foundation.

Across Europe, GXO is the trusted pure-play logistics partner for Home & DIY companies providing omnichannel fulfillment and returns, including fast and reliable delivery across brick-and-mortar, ecommerce and direct-to-consumer supply chains and big and bulky goods handling in 43 sites in 9 countries.

GXO in Central Europe

GXO has been operating in Central Europe, which includes Germany, Poland, Czech Republic and Romania, for more than 20 years, serving customers in the ecommerce, fashion, FMCG and DIY industries. GXO specializes in advanced logistics solutions and services that include warehousing, order preparation, e-fulfillment, co-packing, returns management, rework and repair management and temperature-controlled logistics in dedicated- and shared-user facilities. GXO now employs approximately 4,000 team members at over 30 sites with a total of 800,000 square meters of operating space in the Central Europe region.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is capitalizing on the rapid growth of ecommerce and automation. GXO is committed to providing a world-class, diverse workplace for more than 130,000 team members in more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions. GXO is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

OBI - the first stop for DIY in Europe

Thanks to OBI, people can design their homes creatively and individually. The range includes products and services for the areas of DIY, construction and gardening. The ability to design your own home according to your ideas, possibilities and DIY knowledge comes first for OBI. Today, OBI has more than 640 markets throughout Europe. In addition to the German domestic market, OBI is also represented in nine other European countries: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Italy, Austria, Poland, Switzerland, Slovenia, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. OBI is a company of the Tengelmann Group.

