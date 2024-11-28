OKX Launches Exchange and Web3 Wallet in Belgium

Marketing Communication

200+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ crypto-euro pairs, spot, convert, and earn services are available on the exchange

Belgian customers can use Bancontact, the country's leading payment system for instant and free Euro deposits after seamlessly registering an account through itsme

BRUSSELS, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading global crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, today announced the official launch of OKX Exchange and OKX Wallet in Belgium. Belgian customers can now access spot trading and convert services for over 200 cryptocurrencies including more than 60 crypto-euro pairs, all with seamless Euro deposits and withdrawals.

Through the OKX exchange, Belgian residents can access spot trading, convert and earn services, and customer support in Dutch and French through its app and website.

OKX is integrated with Bancontact, Belgium's most popular online payment system, allowing customers to instantly deposit funds into their accounts for free. Additionally, deposits and withdrawals through SEPA are available to Belgian customers free of charge. Itsme, Belgium's most popular identification app, can be used to register an account, ensuring a smooth onboarding process for new customers, after which users can access our products at competitive rates.

OKX Europe General Manager Erald Ghoos said: "Our ambition is an easy-to-use and affordable platform for Belgian residents to build a portfolio of crypto assets. The launch of our centralized exchange and OKX Wallet in Belgium is a significant step in our ongoing commitment to this goal and to growth in the region. We assembled a skilled local team, led by our Benelux Regional Manager Roy Van Krimpen, and tailored our product to meet local needs. The result is a comprehensive suite of crypto products and services designed for the Belgian community, emphasizing convenience, low trading fees, and effortless Euro transactions."

The user-friendly OKX Wallet offers Belgian customers a gateway to Web3, enabling them to maintain full custody of their own crypto assets.

To celebrate the launch, OKX is offering a bonus of €20 in bitcoin for new customers signing up from today until February 28. A new user has to purchase at least €10 worth of crypto in a single transaction within 14 days of registration to receive €20 in Bitcoin. The mechanism works on a 'first come, first served' basis, up to 50,000 users subject to terms & conditions.

OKX's launch in Belgium is part of the company's strategic initiative to invest in building local presence and tailored products in European countries. In June 2024, OKX launched its exchange in the Netherlands, and in July 2024 announced its intention to establish its regulatory hub for the EU in Malta where we obtained our Class 4 Virtual Financial Assets (VFA) Service Provider license in 2021.

Belgian residents interested in signing up for OKX are invited to visit the OKX website or download the OKX app via the App Store or Google Play and complete the verification process.

Additional tokens will be listed for Belgian customers on an ongoing basis; check here for the latest list of tokens offered.

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand used by hundreds of large institutional customers seeking access to crypto markets on a platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

OKX is the trading name of OKCoin Europe Ltd, a Malta registered company licensed by the MFSA as a Virtual Financial Assets Service Provider.

