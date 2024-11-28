



cBrain to Support Extended Producer Responsibility in Thailand





Copenhagen, November 28, 2024





The Danish Environmental Protection Agency, in partnership with their Thai partners, has engaged cBrain (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) to provide digital support for implementing extended producer responsibility (EPR) in the packaging waste stream in Thailand.

cBrain has previously worked with both the Kenyan government and the Danish government to deliver similar digital solutions for waste management and EPR regulations. In Thailand, the initial focus will be on showcasing a company registry and a waste database by leveraging best practices and insights gained from previous projects.

This collaboration highlights how the expanding process library of F2 Climate Software can be applied by governments globally. As part of cBrain's growth strategy, the F2 process library serves as an international door opener and a key tool for international expansion, while the F2 COTS-for-government platform enables the delivery of robust and secure solutions with remarkably short lead times.





