November 28th 2024

Photocat A/S and Wimhof GmbH Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Photocat Garden to Austria

Roskilde, Denmark. November 28th, 2024 – Photocat A/S, a leading innovator in sustainable photocatalytic solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Wimhof GmbH, a prominent Austrian company specializing in cleaning solutions for stone surfaces. This collaboration will see the rollout of Photocat Garden across up to 120 Austrian outlets over the coming season, introducing innovative air-purifying and self-cleaning solutions to the private and SME markets.

Key Partnership Highlights:

Launching Photocat Garden in up to 120 Wimhof outlets across Austria over the coming season. Enhanced Sustainability: Photocat Garden reduces harmful NOx emissions and offers CO₂-saving self-cleaning surfaces, improving both air quality and environmental impact.

Photocat Garden reduces harmful NOx emissions and offers CO₂-saving self-cleaning surfaces, improving both air quality and environmental impact. Leadership in Clean Air: Wimhof is taking a proactive stance on the clean air agenda by adopting Photocat Garden into its product portfolio, aligning with its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.





A Strong Commitment to Sustainability:

Photocat and Wimhof are united by a shared commitment to sustainability and innovation. This partnership combines their expertise to deliver impactful solutions, promoting cleaner air, energy-efficient outdoor processes, and environmentally friendly, self-sustaining environments for diverse stakeholders.

Jesper Elsgaard, Chief Business Officer at Photocat, stated: "This partnership exemplifies our vision of making sustainable air-purifying technology available to every home and small business. By partnering with Wimhof, a trusted name in Austria, we aim to bring tangible environmental benefits to local communities."

Philipp Freiberger, Commercial Director at Wimhof, added: "We are proud to partner with Photocat and introduce Photocat Garden to our customers. By incorporating this innovative product, we reaffirm our responsibility to promote clean air and sustainable solutions across Austria."

Photocat also confirms that this partnership will not affect its financial performance or market guidance for 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Jesper Elsgaard

Chief Business Officer

Photocat A/S

Tel: +45 5121 7651

e-mail: jes@photocat.net

About Photocat A/S:

Photocat is a leading innovator in sustainable solutions, dedicated to harnessing the power of photocatalysis to create a cleaner and more sustainable world as well as eco-friendly and efficient de-icing and dust-suppression solutions. With a focus on cutting-edge technologies and partnerships, Photocat is at the forefront of environmental innovation. Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Eminova Fondkommission AB.

About Wimhof GmbH:

Wimhof specializes in innovative cleaning solutions for stone surfaces with its brand Sten Shoonmaken®, operating through 120 outlets across Austria. By incorporating sustainable products into their portfolio, Wimhof continues to lead in delivering high-quality, environmentally conscious solutions to customers.

Photocat A/S (publ) l Langebjerg 4 DK-4000 Roskilde l Tel: +45 7022 5055 l www.photocat.net

