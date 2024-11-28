Future of digital entertainment; IRL Hamster Racing League speeds into Solana





WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rumors are true, and the excitement is real: Fanplay is officially live on Solana. Known for its hilariously chaotic Hamster Racing League (HRL) and soon-to-launch Marble Racing League, Fanplay is making bold moves to ensure that winning on spinning wheels and furry friends feels as seamless as it is thrilling.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock this cycle, you know Solana is the new (and continued) meta - and for good reason. So why the switch? Simply put, Solana’s speed, scalability, and stellar ecosystem make it the natural home for Fanplay’s entertainment-first, blockchain-powered platform. As co-founder Greg puts it, “Fanplay and Solana are a match made in degen heaven. Both communities thrive on innovation, entertainment, and, frankly, a bit of organized chaos. With Solana, we’re finally at home where we belong – less friction, no limits, just pure fun - for the product and our community.

Fanplay’s rapid progress

Fanplay has been on a tear, winning back-to-back demo days ( Solana UK Demo Day and Barclays Rise Demo Day) and becoming finalists in the global Colosseum Radar competition . That’s not just hype; it’s proof of the platform’s traction and growing appeal.

The migration to Solana is a critical milestone, but it’s only the beginning. With the beloved HRL Season 3 kicking off (featuring the legendary Max Furstappen , Speed Demon, Hammy Hamilton and the iconic Chewsain Bolt), plus a teaser of the Marble Racing League – where characters like Spin Diesel and Rollverine promise rolling good times – plus outrageous voice activated mini games and a token launch imminent, the Fanplay universe is only expanding.

Why Solana? Why now?

In the fast-paced world of crypto, L1s, memes, and frankly - degeneracy, speed kills...in a good way. The switch to Solana isn’t just a technical upgrade – it’s a massive opportunity to tap into one of the most vibrant and rapidly growing ecosystems in blockchain. With a thriving community of millions, Solana provides Fanplay with unparalleled exposure to a passionate user base primed for fast, seamless, and exciting entertainment experiences where you can earn real winnings. That’s what makes this migration not just a smart move, but a transformative one. By aligning with Solana, Fanplay opens the door to exponential growth, positioning itself to onboard millions of users from both Web3 and traditional spaces.





Fanplay was in search of the right chain that could simplify onboarding for users and draw a large, engaging community that would voice the Fanplay Crest (“Providing experiences that make you say WTF”). For those users, the benefits are immediate. Solana’s lightning-fast transaction speeds, ultra-low fees, and robust infrastructure make becoming a Fanplay user easier than ever. No clunky processes – just instant access to all the chaos, fun, and rewards.

What’s even better - this alliance is no one-way road, Solana has shown continuous recognition and support for the innovation Fanplay is bringing into crypto and community building. As Cap from Solana Superteam UK says, “First-place winners of our UK Demo Day and Consumer Track Finalists at Solana’s most prestigious startup competition by Colosseum… Fanplay is becoming Solana’s next leading entertainment app, enabling anyone – Web3 or Web2 – to watch, play, and be entertained with Fanplay.”

Celebrating in style

To mark the migration, Fanplay is hosting an IRL celebration with Solana Superteam UK and Zebu Live. Join in London or tune in globally on Wednesday, November 27th, at 8:30 PM GMT/4:30 PM ET for a night of racing, laughs, degeneracy, and live-action fun.

Fanplay: live, loud, and ready to explode

Fanplay is live now on Solana. Fans worldwide (outside the US and UK, for now) can join the action at Fanplay.gg .

Whether you’re a crypto degen or just here for the hamster carnage, Fanplay is moving toward an even wilder, more exciting future. With Solana as its engine, the road ahead is faster, smoother, larger, and packed with endless entertainment.

Get in, buckle up, and unleash the degen.

