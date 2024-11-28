Industrial Robotics Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts 2024-2035: Future of Manufacturing: Industrial Robots Accelerate Production and Safety in Factories

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Robotics Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Robot, Type of Traditional Industrial Robot, by Payload, by Mobility, by Application Area, by End-User, by Geography and Key Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Industrial Robotics Market is valued at USD 17.6 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period till 2035.

Over the years, global demand for consumer electronics and automobiles has surged, prompting manufacturers to increasingly rely on industrial robots to automate tasks that require consistent process replicability. These robots, designed for heavy-duty operations, accelerate production by automating processes that would otherwise be time-consuming or hazardous. Each industrial robot typically features at least one robotic arm capable of performing dangerous or repetitive tasks in factories.

Industrial robots offer the flexibility to function in strenuous conditions, such as high-pressure vacuum chambers or radiation environments, where human exposure would be risky. Additionally, these robotic arms can be equipped with specialized grippers, enabling them to handle delicate materials or lift loads weighing several tons.

Currently, over three million industrial robots are in operation worldwide, delivering higher efficiency compared to human labor. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), companies focused on automation of labor have seen an increase in productivity by more than 5%. Consumers are now demanding more versatile robots capable of handling a broader range of payloads. For instance, KUKA industrial robots can lift up to 500 kg, with an arm reach exceeding 2,500 mm.

As industrial robots continue to prove their ability to deliver optimal results in shorter timeframes, the demand for these machines is expected to rise in the coming years.

Leading Market Players

ABB

FANUC

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

KUKA

Yasakawa

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Market Landscape of Leading Players

Startup Ecosystem Analysis

Patent Analysis

Demand Analysis

Market Sizing an Opportunity Analysis

Key Market Segments



Type of Robot

Traditional Industrial Robots

Collaborative Robots

Type of Traditional Industrial Robot

Articulated Robots

Cartesian Robots

SCARA Robots

Delta Robots

Other Robots

Payload

Low Payloads (<20 Kgs)

Medium Payloads (20 to 150 Kgs)

High Payloads (>150 Kgs)

Mobility

Stationary Robots

Mobile Robots

Application Area

Handling

Welding

Assembling

Cleanroom

Dispensing

Processing

Other Application Areas

End-User

Electronics Industry

Automotive Industry

Metal and Machinery Industry

Plastics Industry

Food and Beverages Industry

Other Industries

Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa and the Rest of the World

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Economic And Other Project Specific Considerations

4. Macro-Economic Indicators

5. Executive Summary

6. Industrial Robotics Market: Megatrends

7. Introduction

8. Competitive Landscape: Leading Players In The Industrial Robotics Market

9. Startup Ecosystem Analysis In The Industrial Robotics Market

10. Patent Analysis

11. Market Impact Analysis: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities And Challenges

12. Global Industrial Robotics Market

13. Industrial Robotics Market, By Type Of Robot

14. Industrial Robotics Market, By Type Of Traditional Industrial Robot

15. Industrial Robotics Market, By Payload

16. Industrial Robotics Market, By Mobility

17. Industrial Robotics Market, By Application Area

18. Industrial Robotics Market, By End-User

19. Industrial Robotics Market, By Geography

20. Industrial Robotics Market, By Key Players

21. Company Profiles

22. Global Policy Analysis

23. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

24. Executive Insights

25. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

26. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations

