Connected Mining Solutions Industry Research Report 2024: Total Installed Base Reached 1.3 Million Units in 2023 - Global Forecasts to 2028

Total installed base of connected mining solutions reached close to 1.3 million units in use worldwide across the equipment, people and environment segments in 2023. The equipment segment accounts for the largest share of the total, representing connected devices deployed on machines and vehicles used in mining operations. This includes solutions ranging from OEM telematics systems on mining equipment to advanced connected solutions supplied by mining technology specialists.

The people segment consists of various solutions deployed to support the safety and productivity of mining personnel, while the environment segment includes sensor technology implemented for environmental monitoring of the mine itself. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1 percent, the installed base of connected mining solutions across all segments is forecasted to reach roughly 2.7 million units by 2028. Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the total installed base, followed by North America, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Europe.

The top players active in the connected mining space include strikingly different types of companies, ranging from specialised independent technology suppliers of varying sizes up to the leading mining equipment manufacturers. Equipment manufacturers such as Epiroc, Sandvik, Komatsu and Hitachi Construction Machinery (CM) have expanded their mining technology offerings largely due to high M&A activity in recent years. Many of the key players today serve both surface and underground mining customers.

The underground segment is in general less mature and more fragmented. Examples of key technology providers focused specifically on underground applications are Newtrax Technologies (owned by Sandvik), Mining TAG (owned by Epiroc), Mine Site Technologies (owned by Komatsu), Roobuck and Strata Worldwide. MICROMINE, GroundHog Apps and Remote Control Technologies (owned by Epiroc) are additional players serving both underground and surface customers.

This report will allow you to:

Gain multiple perspectives on the impact of emerging mining technologies.

Benefit from numerous interviews with market-leading companies.

Understand key applications for connected solutions in the mining sector.

Learn from in-depth analyses of the latest market trends and developments.

Observe the strategies of 32 key players offering connected mining solutions.

Study market forecasts by segment and region lasting until 2028.

This report answers the following questions:

What types of techniques are used in surface and underground mining?

Who are the key providers of connected mining solutions?

What offerings are available from mining equipment manufacturers?

Which are the main connectivity technologies in surface and underground mining?

What are the recent merger and acquisition activities in this market?

How will the market for connected mining solutions evolve in the future?

Which are the drivers and barriers on the connected mining solutions market?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 The Mining Industry

1.1 Introduction to the mining industry

1.1.1 Mining production and mineral raw materials

1.2 Mining techniques and associated equipment

1.2.1 Surface mining and underground mining

1.2.2 Mining equipment and tools

1.3 Mining industry statistics and leading players

1.3.1 Major mining industry players and financial performance

2 Connected Mining Solutions

2.1 Introduction to connected mining

2.1.1 Segments of connected mining solutions

2.1.2 Technologies enabling connected mining

2.2 Connected mining applications and concepts

2.2.1 Fleet management and telematics

2.2.2 People tracking and management

2.2.3 Proximity detection and collision avoidance systems

2.2.4 Fatigue and distraction monitoring

2.2.5 Situational awareness

2.2.6 Short interval control

2.2.7 Ventilation on demand

2.2.8 Remotely controlled and autonomous mining equipment

3 Market Forecasts and Trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.1.1 Installed base and forecast

3.1.2 Regional markets

3.1.3 Major solution providers

3.2 Market drivers and barriers

3.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

3.2.2 Regulatory environment

3.2.3 Competitive environment

3.2.4 Technology environment

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.3.1 Mining technology providers

3.3.2 Equipment manufacturers

3.3.3 Telematics industry players

3.3.4 Communications providers

3.3.5 IT and other industry players

3.3.6 Mergers and acquisitions

3.4 Market trends

3.4.1 Sizing the addressable connected mining market

3.4.2 Regulatory developments and competitive forces drive technology adoption...

3.4.3 The digital divide between surface and underground mining

3.4.4 Equipment OEMs are increasingly active in the connected mining space

3.4.5 Interoperability and open standards are high on the agenda

3.4.6 From autonomous haulage to fully automated mines

4 Company Profiles and Strategies

4.1 Surface and underground technology providers

4.1.1 GroundHog Apps

4.1.2 Hexagon Mining

4.1.3 MICROMINE

4.1.4 Modular Mining Systems (Komatsu)

4.1.5 MS4M

4.1.6 Remote Control Technologies (Epiroc)

4.1.7 SYMX.AI

4.1.8 Zyfra Mining

4.2 Surface technology providers

4.2.1 ASI Mining (Epiroc)

4.2.2 EACON

4.2.3 Fast2Mine

4.2.4 Haultrax

4.2.5 iVolve (Komatsu)

4.2.6 Maptek

4.2.7 Tage Idriver

4.2.8 WAYTOUS

4.2.9 Wenco International Mining Systems (Hitachi Construction Machinery)

4.3 Underground technology providers

4.3.1 Mine Site Technologies (Komatsu)

4.3.2 Mining TAG (Epiroc)

4.3.3 Newtrax Technologies (Sandvik)

4.3.4 Northern Light Technologies (Levitt-Safety)

4.3.5 Roobuck

4.3.6 Strata Worldwide

4.4 Mining equipment manufacturers

4.4.1 Caterpillar

4.4.2 Epiroc

4.4.3 Hitachi Construction Machinery

4.4.4 Komatsu

4.4.5 Liebherr

4.4.6 Sandvik

4.4.7 Terex

4.4.8 Volvo CE (Volvo Group)

4.4.9 XCMG

