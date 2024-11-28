Kommunitas Expands Support to Solana-Based Meme Coins and Telegram Mini Apps for Fundraising





JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kommunitas , a premier decentralized fundraising platform, is excited to announce its expanded support for Solana-based meme coin projects and TON Telegram mini apps. This new initiative marks a significant step forward in Kommunitas’ mission to bridge blockchain communities and empower innovative projects across various ecosystems.

With a growing focus on enabling seamless fundraising opportunities for projects across different chains, Kommunitas has now included Solana, a high-performance blockchain, and TON (The Open Network) Telegram mini apps in its offerings. These integrations will allow creators to raise funds for their projects in a more flexible, secure, and efficient manner.

Meme coins have quickly become a major trend in the crypto world, with Solana-based meme coins gaining particular attention due to their low transaction costs and fast processing times. Through Kommunitas’ enhanced platform, these meme coin projects can now leverage a decentralized fundraising environment, giving them access to a global network of investors and community members who are looking for the next big thing in the meme coin space.

Additionally, Kommunitas is adding support for TON Telegram mini apps, revolutionizing how fundraising can be integrated directly within the Telegram ecosystem. The integration of TON mini apps is designed to bring fundraising directly to Telegram users, making it easy for projects to raise capital while interacting with their community in real-time. As of 2024, TON Telegram mini apps have attracted over 20 million active users, providing a robust platform for projects to engage with an already massive and engaged Telegram user base.

The expansion of Kommunitas to support Solana-based meme coins and TON Telegram mini apps offers several key benefits for projects. First, it provides access to a global network, connecting creators with a diverse community of backers, investors, and developers, allowing projects to reach an even wider audience. With Kommunitas’ cross-chain capabilities, fundraising becomes seamless, enabling creators to raise funds effortlessly across multiple blockchains. This expansion also increases visibility within the Kommunitas ecosystem, helping Solana-based projects and TON mini apps attract investment and build momentum. Additionally, the integration with Telegram’s mini apps offers projects a unique opportunity to engage users directly on one of the world’s most popular messaging platforms, fostering better interaction and user retention. As of 2024, Solana-based meme coins have seen over $1 billion USD circulated within the meme coin ecosystem, driven by a growing community of meme enthusiasts and investors.

Solana-based meme coin projects can now leverage Kommunitas to launch their fundraising campaigns, tapping into the platform’s powerful community, secure infrastructure, and integrated blockchain solutions. This offers a seamless way for creators to raise capital while benefiting from Kommunitas’ extensive network of backers, investors, and developers. Additionally, projects building on the TON blockchain can take advantage of the platform’s integration with Telegram’s mini apps, allowing them to manage their fundraising efforts directly within Telegram. This unique feature enables projects to engage with Telegram's massive user base in real-time, providing a more interactive and dynamic fundraising experience. With these options, Kommunitas makes it easier for projects to reach a global audience and build strong connections with their communities across multiple platforms.

In other exciting news, Kommunitas is thrilled to introduce RaccoonDog as its new mascot. As a decentralized, tierless platform focused on fairness, innovation, and creating equal opportunities, Kommunitas sought a symbol that reflects these core values. The raccoon dog, known for its cleverness, resourcefulness, and ability to adapt to new challenges, embodies the spirit of Kommunitas perfectly. Mischievous yet full of personality, this fun and bold character mirrors the energy that Kommunitas brings to every project.





As the world of blockchain continues to evolve, Kommunitas is committed to staying ahead of the curve and offering the most cutting-edge solutions for project creators and backers. With the addition of Solana-based meme coins and TON Telegram mini apps, Kommunitas further solidifies its position as a leader in decentralized fundraising, helping projects to succeed in a rapidly changing market.

About Kommunitas

Kommunitas is a decentralized fundraising platform that provides an easy-to-use and secure environment for blockchain-based projects to raise funds. By offering a multi-chain solution, Kommunitas allows creators to raise funds on a variety of networks while ensuring transparency, security, and community engagement. Since its launch, Kommunitas has supported hundreds of projects across different sectors, ranging from DeFi to NFTs, and is now looking to further disrupt the fundraising landscape with its expansion into Solana and TON.

