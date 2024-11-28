Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Global Forecast 2025-2033 with Competitive Analysis of Leading Brands Across NFL, NBA, Rugby, NHL, Soccer and More

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Report Global Forecast By Product, Distribution Channel, Countries and Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Licensed Sports Merchandise market is projected to reach US$ 54.65 billion by 2033 growing from US$ 35.53 billion in 2024. Increased fan engagement, growth in global sports leagues, and increased consumer spending on sports apparel, accessories, and collectibles are factors contributing towards this growth at a CAGR of 4.90% for the forecast period from 2025 to 2033.



This market for licensed sports merchandise has sky-rocketed expansion around the world, with increased fan engagement and globalization of sports. Fans in North America, Europe, Asia, and other regions want their favorite teams or players represented through official merchandise.

Of course, this trend is clearly gaining momentum in countries that have emerging sports leagues and easier access to international events like the FIFA World Cup or the Olympic Games. The rising popularity of e-commerce sites has also made licensed merchandise more accessible, which further fuels global demand and enhances fan experiences.



Driving Forces of Licensed Sports Merchandise Market

Growing Fan Engagement and Globalization of Sports



The growing engagement of fans in sports is one of the most important drivers for the licensed sports merchandise market. With the growing globalization of sports, fans worldwide seek means to connect with their favorite teams and athletes. FIFA World Cup and the Olympics are a couple of events for which the global audience is attracted by hundreds of millions.

These attract the highly increased demand for officially licensed merchandise. Furthermore, social sites assist in building up some of the communities around sports and provide viewers with a place to share their passion for those games, as well as buy related items too. Increased engagement would translate to more sales of merchandise, and these fans would go to any extent to be faithful to a brand. On July 2024, New Zealand Rugby and Fanatics joined forces for enhanced omnichannel retail and merchandising for the world fans of the All Blacks, Black Ferns, and other Teams in Black. The partnership deal involves official merchandising and expanded global fan recognition.



E-commerce and Digital Marketing Rise



Rapid growth in e-commerce changed all affairs related to licensing merchandise, hence how it is marketed and sold. It enables fans to access various products quickly with sometimes competitive prices. In so doing, it has increased impulse buying as well as market coverage over a wider consumer segment, especially the youth.

Such digital marketing tactics as targeted advertising and influencer deals help to boost the brand and sell more online. Consequently, e-commerce has emerged as a very important channel for sports merchandise in itself, thereby greatly enhancing market growth as well as consumer access. June 2023: The DAZN Group and Fanatics have announced an extended strategic partnership that further enhances the e-commerce experience for DAZN customers.



Investment in professional sports leagues and events



Investment in professional sports leagues and events has significantly contributed to shaping the licensed sports merchandise market. International leagues, such as the NFL, NBA, or UEFA, make enormous revenue streams through sponsorships and media rights, thus raising their brand worth. Instead, the others focus on league visibility and fan engagement, which sell more merchandise.

Furthermore, the growth of regional leagues and events across developing markets will offer new opportunities for licensed products. As such leagues expand, it supports the demand for official merchandise, thereby causing the market to grow and motivating fans to support their local teams. On 1 Jul 2024, the Government of India has allocated a record amount of INR 3442 crores to sports in the 2024 Union Budget, higher by INR 3396 from last year.



USA Licensed Sports Merchandise Market



USA-licensed sports merchandise is one of the most exciting categories based on a fierce fan base for sports like football, basketball, baseball, and hockey. Mega-events true to themselves, like the Super Bowl, NBA Finals, and World Series, worth billions, would really boost sales in merchandise. The best of fans wants the real stuff and will then be spending more on official jerseys, hats, and memorabilia. Easy access to licensable merchandise has also been given by e-commerce platforms to consumers. Fanatics has partnered with CLC in November 2023 to sell officially licensed merchandise from 15 US colleges to international sports fans, and is looking to add more.



Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry in Germany



The licensed sports merchandise industry is thriving in Germany owing to the country's rich sports culture and devoted fan base, especially for football. With big leagues like the Bundesliga gathering steam and international events like the UEFA Champions League, merchandise like jerseys, scarves, and collectibles increase in sale.

The demand for authentic products arises from the wish of a fan to support his favorite team. E-commerce has also made it rather easier for consumers to buy licensed merchandise, thereby increasing consumer participation. The co-operations between clubs and brands continue developing novel marketing strategies further enlarging the market, making it appeal to fans both locally and internationally.



India Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry



Licensed sports merchandise industry in India is growing rapidly due to increased popularity of most sports such as cricket, football, and kabaddi. The Indian Premier League, in addition to other international cricketing tournaments, enhances the sale of merchandise it propels increases leaps and bounds-the sales of jerseys, caps, and many other memorabilia keep shooting through the roof in order to support favorite teams and players. Consumers can also purchase licensed sports products through an e-commerce platform, thus enhancing consumer convenience.

Besides, the sponsorship deals between the sport teams and companies open up new advertising activities, thereby very involving the spectators as well as contributing to an increase in the industry through great competition and diversity. Company Puma SE launched its first focused application in India in June 2022. Since the demand for branded footwear and fitness wear is growing in India, Puma wished to be the first one to emerge and hence released its application in India before any other country.

Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Company News

In January 2024, FanCode Shop extended its license agreement with the ICC for the 2024 ICC Women's and Men's T20 World Cups. This will see stylish and affordable fan gear for Indian cricket fans be launched here, available at various airports and selected retail locations across the country.

The X Crazyfast Messi "Las Estrellas" is the latest Adidas piece: a shoe created to commemorate Messi's victory win for Argentina at the 2022 World Cup.

June 2023: Adidas has unveiled Team India cricket kits, comprising Test and T20I shirts and new ODIs, with designs for player Rohit Sharma.

In May 2023, PUMA consolidated its position as the exclusive trackside shop and official licensing partner of Formula 1 with a contract relating to the production of apparel, accessories, and footwear sports under the branding of F1. From 2024 onwards, PUMA will also enjoy exclusivity for the sale of supporter apparel at the track for all ten teams.

Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Company Analysis: Business Overview, Key Personnel, Recent Development & Strategies, Financial Insights

Adidas AGl

Nike Inc.

Puma SE

Under Armour, Inc.

VF Corp

G-III Apparel Group Ltd

DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc.

Asics Corporation

