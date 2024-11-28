Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 28 November 2024
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 2 December 2024
Effective from 2 December 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 2 December 2024 to 3 March 2025:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030451539, (SNP), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 2 December 2024: 3.6030% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
