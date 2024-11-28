Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market Forecast 2025-2030: A $5.28 Billion Industry Opportunity with Projections by Type, Therapy, Patient Age Group, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market by Type, Therapy, Patient Age Group, Distribution Channel, End-User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market grew from USD 3.03 billion in 2023 to USD 3.28 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 8.24%, reaching USD 5.28 billion by 2030.

The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:

Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market. Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development. Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players. Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.





Market growth is significantly influenced by advances in healthcare technologies, increasing incidences of brain tumors, and heightened investment in oncology research. The latest potential opportunities lie in personalized medicine, genomics, and the development of novel drug delivery systems, such as nanoparticle-based therapeutics. Companies are recommended to invest in partnerships and collaborations with research institutes to access cutting-edge innovations and to leverage AI and machine learning for research and development.

Limitations in this market include high R&D costs, regulatory hurdles, and the complex biology of brain tumors which often complicates treatment efficacy. Additionally, regional disparities in healthcare infrastructure can pose challenges to broader access. Innovations should focus on non-invasive treatment options and precision medicine approaches, such as biomarkers for early detection and assessment of treatment response. Meanwhile, research into immunotherapy and the development of blood-brain barrier-penetrating drugs holds promise for business growth.

The nature of the market is highly competitive and rapidly evolving, necessitating proactive adaptation and strategic investment to capture emerging trends and maximize market share. Overall, there's a robust demand and opportunity in fostering integrated treatment paradigms that offer comprehensive care and enhanced patient outcomes.



Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Rising incidences of brain cancer and other neurological disorders Rising need for tests detecting the presence of tumors Research activities in the molecular diagnostics

Market Restraints High cost associated with the diagnosis and treatment

Market Opportunities Rising healthcare expenditure and favorable reimbursement policies Government initiatives for cancer awareness

Market Challenges Side effects associated with brain tumor therapeutics



Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include AbbVie Inc., Adcendo ApS, AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Aura Biosciences, Inc., Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Curtana Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Eisai Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Gentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Illumina, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novocure GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Qiagen N.V., Sanofi S.A., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.

The report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow? Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities? What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market? How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning? What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5. Industry Rivalry

5.4. PESTLE Analysis

5.4.1. Political

5.4.2. Economic

5.4.3. Social

5.4.4. Technological

5.4.5. Legal

5.4.6. Environmental



6. Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Glioblastoma

6.3. Meningioma

6.4. Metastatic Brain Tumors

6.5. Pituitary Tumors



7. Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market, by Therapy

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Chemotherapy

7.3. Gene Therapy

7.4. Immunotherapy

7.5. Radiation Therapy

7.6. Targeted Therapy

7.7. Tissue Engineering



8. Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market, by Patient Age Group

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Adult

8.3. Pediatric



9. Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market, by Distribution Channel

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Offline Pharmacies

9.3. Online Pharmacies



10. Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market, by End-User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10.3. Hospitals

10.4. Specialty Clinics



11. Americas Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Taiwan

12.12. Thailand

12.13. Vietnam



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Denmark

13.3. Egypt

13.4. Finland

13.5. France

13.6. Germany

13.7. Israel

13.8. Italy

13.9. Netherlands

13.10. Nigeria

13.11. Norway

13.12. Poland

13.13. Qatar

13.14. Russia

13.15. Saudi Arabia

13.16. South Africa

13.17. Spain

13.18. Sweden

13.19. Switzerland

13.20. Turkey

13.21. United Arab Emirates

13.22. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2023

14.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2023

14.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis

14.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendation



