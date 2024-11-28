Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size to Reach USD 689.19 Million by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the global cosmetic Preservatives market share will reach a value of USD 689.19 Million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The main factor driving the cosmetic Preservatives market growth is increasing consumer awareness of safety and personal hygiene. Due to growing skin and hair problems, better Preservativess are increasingly required with the rising demand for skincare and haircare products. In addition, the growing middle class has increased disposable incomes, especially in emerging countries such as China, India, and others, to purchase high-end personal care items that require cutting-edge preservation technology.

Request your free sample PDF of the report today: https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/cosmetic-preservatives-market

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Cosmetic Preservatives Market"

Pages – 157

Tables – 68

Figures – 77

Cosmetic Preservatives Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 432.41 Million Estimated Value by 2031 USD 689.19 Million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Expansion of Cosmetic Preservatives Market in Emerging Countries Key Market Opportunities Increasing Popularity of Vegan Products Key Market Drivers Preference for Natural and Organic Products

Cosmetic Preservatives Market Segmental Analysis

Global Cosmetic Preservative Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Application and region.

By Product, the market is segmented into Paraben esters, Formaldehyde donors, Phenol derivatives, Alcohols, Quaternary compounds, Organic acids and Others.

By Application, the market is segmented into Skin & sun care, Hair care, Toiletries, Fragrances & perfumes, Makeup & colour, Others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Phenol Derivatives Dominates Amidst Cost-Effectiveness and Antibacterial Properties

Based on the 2023 cosmetic Preservatives market analysis, the phenol derivatives category accounted for the highest share of the revenue, at 36.6%. Phenol derivatives show better stability, solubility, and compatibility with various cosmetic formulae. Of late, they have also been a subject of immense interest as they are cheaper than other Preservativess. Due to rising demand for Preservativess that can effectively combat microbial contamination, especially in water-based cosmetics, phenol derivatives are now the producers' favorite choice. The industry is driven mainly by the strong antibacterial properties and flexibility of phenol derivatives.

Growing Demand for Personal Hygiene and Multi-Purpose Products Driving Toiletries Segment Growth

As per the cosmetic Preservatives market forecast, the toiletries category is expected to have a significant increase during the projection period. The demand for toiletries has surged because of the growing emphasis on personal hygiene and the burgeoning middle class. In addition, as consumers have increasingly demanded multi-purpose, convenient goods such as body washes, soaps, face washes, shaving creams, bath oils, and shower gels, and necessitated efficient Preservativess for product stability, the demand has been increased further. In addition, there has been massive growth in the organic and natural toiletries market that stimulates innovation of Preservatives formulas.

For a tailored report, contact us to request a free customization: https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/cosmetic-preservatives-market

Consumer Demand for Natural and Effective Preservativess Driving North American Market Growth

North America was witnessed to be an exciting and profitable for the cosmetic Preservatives market in 2023. The area witnessed a huge demand for high-end cosmetics due to increased income levels and awareness about personal care and beauty. Skin conditions such as acne and premature aging have seen growth rates, which triggered the design of niche skincare products and created a higher demand for effective Preservativess. In the next couple of years, the market in the US is expected to grow rapidly. The advancement of the beauty business has been attributed to the increased demand for environmentally friendly Preservativess by customers that are continuously making choices for the use of more natural and organic beauty products.

Cosmetic Preservatives Market Insights

Drivers

Growth of the Cosmetic Industry

Preference for Natural and Organic Products

Innovation in Preservation Technologies





Restraints

Consumer Sensitivity to Preservativess

Short Shelf Life of Natural Alternatives

Incompatibility with Certain Ingredients





Key Players Operating Within the Cosmetic Preservatives Market

BASF SE

Lonza Group

Dow Chemical Company

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Clariant

Symrise AG

Sharon Laboratories

The Chemours Company

Brenntag AG

Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Schulke & Mayr GmbH

Thor Personal Care

Ashland Specialty Ingredients

Symex Holdings

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

Innospec Inc.

Lanxess AG

Jeen International Corp

Merck KGaA

Vantage Specialty Ingredients

ISCA UK Ltd.

Kumar Organic Products Ltd.

Purchase now to gain valuable insights and stay informed: https://www.skyquestt.com/buy-now/cosmetic-preservatives-market

Key Questions Covered in the Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market Report

What is the duration of market estimates covered in this report?

What are the key market players operating within the market?

Which region accounted for the largest share in 2023?

What are the key cosmetic Preservatives market trends?

By 2031, what will be the growth value of the market?





This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (preference for natural & organic products, innovation in preservation technologies), restraints (consumer sensitivity to Preservativess, lack of consumer awareness) opportunities (increasing popularity of vegan products), and challenges (consumer perception of Preservativess) influencing the growth of the cosmetic Preservatives market

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the cosmetic Preservatives market

: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the cosmetic Preservatives market Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the cosmetic Preservatives market

: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the cosmetic Preservatives market Market Development : Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.





To read the full report, please visit: https://www.skyquestt.com/report/cosmetic-preservatives-market

Related Report:

Liquid Polybutadiene Market Set to Grow at 5.2% CAGR Through 2031

Biodegradable Polymer Market Set to Grow at 21.3% CAGR Through 2031

Pipe Coatings Market Set to Grow at 4.96% CAGR Through 2031

Methacrylate Monomers Market Set to Grow at 5% CAGR Through 2031

Military Aerospace Coatings Market Set to Grow at 5% CAGR Through 2031

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

SkyQuest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/