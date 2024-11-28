Trends and Growth Opportunities in the Salon Industry, 2025-2030: An Assessment of Worldwide Markets by Type of Salon, Age Group and Country

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Salon Market by Type, Age Group - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Salon Market grew from USD 277.84 billion in 2023 to USD 297.07 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.78%, reaching USD 469.48 billion by 2030.







Key growth factors include an expanding middle-class population with disposable income and a growing trend of self-grooming influenced by prevailing online beauty trends. Additionally, innovations like digital booking platforms, personalized beauty solutions, and eco-friendly products are stimulating market opportunities.

Current potential opportunities lie in the expansion of e-commerce and mobile app-based services, which offer convenience and broaden customer reach. To capitalize on these, businesses should invest in mobile technology and integrate digital marketing for enhanced consumer engagement.

However, the market faces challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices, high competition in urban regions, and the necessity of keeping up with rapid technological advancements. Regulatory frameworks around product ingredients and skepticism towards synthetic components also pose limitations.

Innovation areas include developing sustainable beauty product lines, leveraging AI for personalized customer experiences, and investing in research for non-invasive beauty treatments. Market competitors should focus on adaptation to changing consumer preferences, especially towards sustainability and wellness.

Insight into the market reveals it is dynamic with rapid trend shifts, necessitating agility and continuous consumer insight gathering. Businesses that prioritize technological integration, consumer-centric strategies, and sustainability initiatives will likely achieve competitive advantages. By focusing on these areas, they can better navigate limitations and capitalize on emerging growth opportunities, thereby ensuring a robust presence in the salon industry.



Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Salon Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. The leading players in the Salon market, which are profiled in this report, include:

Bradley and Diegel Salon

Butterfly Studio Salon

Chris Chase Salon

Drybar Products, LLC

EnrichBeauty

Great Clips Inc.

John Barrett

Muse Salon and Spa

Paul Labrecque

Regis Corporation

Robert James Salon & Spa

Seva Beauty

The leading Salons of the World, LLC

Toni&Guy

Ulta Beauty, Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:

Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market. Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development. Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players. Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.

Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow? Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities? What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market? How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning? What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $297.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $469.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Demand for beauty and personal care products and services for both men and women

5.1.1.2. Growing modernization and busy lifestyle

5.1.1.3. Increasing demand for natural or herbal products

5.1.1.4. Inclination toward personal appearance among the teenagers and geriatric population

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High initial setup cost

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Availability of new spa technologies

5.1.3.2. Expansion of the spas and beauty salons

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Issues related to staff hiring and training

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5. Industry Rivalry

5.4. PESTLE Analysis

5.4.1. Political

5.4.2. Economic

5.4.3. Social

5.4.4. Technological

5.4.5. Legal

5.4.6. Environmental



6. Salon Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Facials & Skin Care Salon

6.3. Full Service Salon

6.4. Hair Salon

6.5. Nail Salon

6.6. Tanning Salon

6.7. Waxing Salon



7. Salon Market, by Age Group

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Adult

7.3. Children

7.4. Geriatric



8. Americas Salon Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Salon Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand

9.13. Vietnam



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Salon Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Denmark

10.3. Egypt

10.4. Finland

10.5. France

10.6. Germany

10.7. Israel

10.8. Italy

10.9. Netherlands

10.10. Nigeria

10.11. Norway

10.12. Poland

10.13. Qatar

10.14. Russia

10.15. Saudi Arabia

10.16. South Africa

10.17. Spain

10.18. Sweden

10.19. Switzerland

10.20. Turkey

10.21. United Arab Emirates

10.22. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Market Share Analysis, 2023

11.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2023

11.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis

11.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hkteuu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment