Noor Riyadh 2024 Preview Night: A Radiant Prelude to the World’s Largest Light Art Festival

  • The Noor Riyadh 2024 Preview Night provided an exclusive first look at the festival’s fourth edition with curated tours at the King Abdulaziz Historical Center and a drone show by United Visual Artists.
  • The fourth edition of Noor Riyadh showcases 62 installations by 61 artists from 18 countries, transforming Riyadh into a gallery without walls.
  • The festival runs from 28 November to 14 December across three iconic hubs: King Abdulaziz Historical Center, Wadi Hanifah and the JAX District.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the umbrella of Riyadh Art, Noor Riyadh’s 2024 Preview Night illuminated the King Abdulaziz Historical Center, offering a first glimpse at the festival. The evening brought together artists, curators and dignitaries to preview the fourth edition of the world’s largest light art festival, under the theme Light Years Apart.

Following welcome speeches from Architect Khalid Al-Hazani, Executive Director of the Riyadh Art Program, and Nouf AlMoneef, Festival Director of Noor Riyadh, festival curators Dr. Effat Abdullah Fadag and Dr. Alfredo Cramerotti led guests on guided tours of the 18 artworks surrounding Murabba Palace.

London-based artist collective, United Visual Artists, transformed the night sky into a living canvas with a preview of their drone show, Aether. Featuring 1,500 drones, the seven-minute performance explores the silent harmony of the stars and planets as it brings the unseen into view.

The Preview Night set the stage for Noor Riyadh 2024 which officially opens to the public from 28 November to 14 December. The festival turns Riyadh into a citywide gallery across three iconic hubs – the King Abdulaziz Historical Center, Wadi Hanifah and the JAX District – as this year’s edition showcases 62 light-based artworks created by 61 artists from 18 countries.

Noor Riyadh 2024 features 18 Saudi artists and 43 international artists, with representation from Australia, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Montenegro, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

Noor Riyadh integrates public art displays with workshops, talks and community events, offering a unique blend of cultural enrichment and creative expression. Noor Riyadh has achieved 14 Guinness World Records, cementing its reputation as the largest and most impactful light art festival in the world.

The festival underscores Riyadh Art’s mission of transforming the Saudi capital into an open-air gallery. Since 2019, the Riyadh Art Program has presented over 500 artworks by more than 500 artists and attracted over six million visitors through its flagship festivals, Noor Riyadh and Tuwaiq Sculpture Symposium.

For more details, visit noorriyadh.sa or follow the festival on Instagram at instagram.com/noorriyadhfestival.

For more information regarding Riyadh Art and Noor Riyadh contact:
Riyadh Art Media Center: info@riyadhart.sa  

-Notes to editors-

About Noor Riyadh
Noor Riyadh is a citywide annual festival of light and art which launched in March 2021. Noor Riyadh includes a festival and world-class exhibition, along with a public program of community activities, featuring educational workshops, talks and performances. Noor Riyadh is the largest light art festival in the world.

Noor Riyadh combines the highest quality light artworks from leading international and Saudi artists, across the largest city footprint of any light art festival worldwide. Staged under Riyadh Art, the festival aims to nurture local talent and inspire youth to drive Saudi Arabia’s creative economy.

Website: http://noorriyadh.sa
Instagram: @noorriyadhfestival
Twitter: @NoorRiyadhFest
Facebook: @NoorRiyadhFestival

Noor Riyadh is presented by Riyadh Art and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City.

ArtistCountryArtwork title, yearHub
05.10 StudioSaudi ArabiaIlluminating SoulsWadi Hanifah
A.A.MurakamiUnited Kingdom (Alexander Groves)
Japan (Azusa Murakami)		The Passage of RaJax District
Abdulrahman TahaSaudi ArabiaPalm ForestKAHC
Ali AlRuzaizaSaudi ArabiaA Part of a Human LifeKAHC
Anna RidlerUnited KingdomCircadian NocturneWadi Hanifah
Asmaa AljohaniSaudi ArabiaAl-MajlesJax District
Atelier SisuAustralia (the studio)
Peru (Renzo B. Larriviere)
Australia (Zara Pasfield)		EvanescentWadi Hanifah
Athar AlharbiSaudi ArabiaPerceiving Saudi Arabia’s CultureKAHC
Ayman Yossri DaydbanSaudi ArabiaWhite NoiseJax District
Boris AcketNetherlandsSunbeam, CapturedJax District
Chris LevineUnited KingdomLight is LoveWadi Hanifah
  Higher PowerFaisaliah
Collectif ScaleFranceFluxJax District
Daan RoosegaardeNetherlandsSparkWadi Hanifah
Ebtesam SalehSaudi ArabiaShabbahWadi Hanifah
Edoardo Dionea CicconiItalyAKR IIIKAHC
Fahad Al NaymahSaudi ArabiaManqiyaWadi Hanifah
Federico AcciardiItalyChoreography in the VoidJax District
Felix FrankGermanyPULSEKAHC
Filip RocaBased in BarcelonaThe StreamKAHC
Hashel Al LamkiUnited Arab EmiratesBronzeWadi Hanifah
Hmoud AlattawiSaudi ArabiaEnergy of VisionWadi Hanifah
Inside Out Project by JRFranceInside OutJax District
Janez GrošeljSloveniaAlchemy of AtmospheresKAHC
Javier RieraSpainPlaces of Geometry and LightKAHC
Jiyen LeeSouth KoreaStain-Rainbow Forest 2.3Jax District
Jukan Tateisi and Takeshi YasuraJapan and United States (Jukan Tateisi)
Japan (Takeshi Yasura)		GravitationJax District
Kimchi and ChipsSouth Korea and United KingdomAnother MoonWadi Hanifah
Koros Design StudioHungaryConnectedKAHC
Krista KimCanada/KoreaHeart SpaceJax District
Ksawery KomputeryPolandFluxWadi Hanifah
Lachlan TurczanUnited StatesAldwa AlsaelWadi Hanifah
Marshmallow Laser FeastBased in the United KingdomDistortions in SpacetimeJax District
Maryam TariqSaudi ArabiaCosmic raysDigital City
Mathias GramosoFrance and PortugalPLAGIO.2Jax District
Najla AlqubaisiSaudi ArabiaThe Sound of MillstoneKAHC
Nasser Al TurkiSaudi ArabiaTravel of the LightWadi Hanifah
Nawaf Al DohanSaudi ArabiaSukoonJax District
Nick VerstandNetherlandsAuraJax District
NONOTAKFrance and JapanDaydream V6Jax District
Quiet EnsembleItalySolar DustWadi Hanifah
Random InternationalUnited KingdomAlone TogetherKAHC
Rashed AlShashaiSaudi ArabiaThe Fifth PyramidKAHC
Refik AnadolTürkiyeMachine Hallucinations – LNMKAHC
Ricardo MorcilloSpainBeings of LightKAHC
Romain TardyFranceThe Great Indecision CouncilWadi Hanifah
Ryoji IkedaJapanMassJax District
Saad Al HowedeSaudi ArabiaTAPLINEWadi Hanifah
Saeed GamhawiSaudi ArabiaIn Plain SightWadi Hanifah
Shuster + MoseleyUnited KingdomThe Empty Mirror of the SkyJax District
SpYSpainOVOIDWadi Hanifah
StanzaUnited KingdomOut of Breath: A Life Support MachineWadi Hanifah
Stefano CagolItalyNAJMWadi Hanifah
Takayuki MoriJapanView Tracing #5 “LABYRINTH”Jax District
THIRD SPACE* StudioUnited Kingdom and Saudi ArabiaFrom East to West and North to SouthWadi Hanifah
TUNDRABased in FranceRowJax District
United Visual ArtistsUnited KingdomAetherKAHC
Vincent RuijtersNetherlandsSelintas SelaluJax District
VOUWNetherlandsChairwaveKAHC
Xavi Bové StudioSpainPhasing RainKAHC
Yann NguemaFranceThe Well of LifeKAHC
Yusef AlahmadSaudi ArabiaMetamorphosisJax District

About Riyadh Art
Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, is on a 10-year mission to become one of the world's most livable and competitive cities, a global center which is open for business and that welcomes the world. With a young and rapidly growing population of 7+ million residents, Riyadh is transforming into a vibrant and cosmopolitan metropolis.

Art and culture reflect the spirit of a city. That’s why the Riyadh Art project has been developed to turn the whole capital into a creative canvas – a gallery without walls – to enrich lives, ignite creative expression and kindle the creative economy. Riyadh Art is a demonstration of the open, accessible and creative transformation of the capital, where the exchange of ideas through creative expression develops a deeper sense of mutual understanding and respect.

The Riyadh Art project will have a positive impact on people, bringing everyday moments of joy to residents and visitors alike, while instilling a greater sense of civic pride and creating a more beautiful city for everyone to enjoy. It will also spark the development of the new creative economy and have a positive effect on attracting new businesses to invest in the city.

Website: www.riyadhart.sa
Instagram: @riyadhartofficial
X: @Riyadh_Arts
Facebook: @RiyadhArtOfficial

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/057a4eec-b1af-447e-b7f5-da9aad68d701

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de4831a5-c868-42bf-8dd8-e8834dcd645f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9be5843c-5847-49cd-b583-8bc3cccde466


