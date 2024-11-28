Vacuum-Sealed Markets, 2025-2030

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vacuum-Sealed Films Market by Material Type, Sealing Type, Thickness, Application, End-User Industry, Product Type, Functionality, Form, Manufacturing Process - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vacuum-Sealed Films Market grew from USD 7.44 billion in 2023 to USD 7.91 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.89%, reaching USD 11.12 billion by 2030.







Several factors influence market growth, including rising consumer consciousness towards food safety, the surge in e-commerce, and advanced packaging technologies enhancing product aesthetics and durability.

Opportunities in this market are ripe, with potential advances in sustainable materials, smart packaging incorporating IoT, and biodegradable human-safe options poised for development. Manufacturers are urged to focus on innovation through eco-friendly solutions and explore possibilities in smart packaging integration to meet consumer demand for traceable and environmentally responsible products.

However, market growth faces challenges such as high production costs, stringent regulatory standards, and environmental concerns associated with non-biodegradable packaging waste. Overcoming these limitations requires targeted research and development efforts into cost-effective, regulatory-compliant, and sustainable materials, as well as partnerships to alleviate environmental impact.

The nature of the market, characterized by a rapidly evolving technology landscape and shifting consumer preferences, suggests that businesses focusing on agile strategies, responsive adaptation to market changes, and extensive collaborative initiatives can harness growth opportunities effectively. Innovation should focus on enhancing film durability, cost efficiency, and sustainability to address both consumer demands and competitive pressures effectively.



Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., Clifton Packaging Group Ltd, Cosmo Films Ltd., Coveris Holdings S.A., Dupont Teijin Films, FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation, Glenroy, Inc., Klockner Pentaplast, LINPAC Packaging Limited, Mondi Group, Oben Group, Plastissimo Film Co., Ltd, Polyplex Corporation Ltd., Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Sealed Air Corporation, Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Toyobo Co., Ltd., VacPac Inc., and Winpak Ltd.

The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:

Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market. Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development. Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players. Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.

Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow? Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities? What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market? How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning? What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for hygienic and contaminant-free packaging solutions in the food and pharmaceutical industries

5.1.1.2. Technological advancements in manufacturing processes and materials for vacuum-sealed films enhancing performance and cost-efficiency

5.1.1.3. Growing consumer awareness regarding food preservation and the reduction of food waste through effective packaging

5.1.1.4. Expansion of e-commerce and online retailing driving the need for robust and reliable packaging solutions

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost of production and raw materials for vacuum-sealed films leading to limited affordability for end-users

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Emergence of sustainable and eco-friendly vacuum-sealed films to address environmental concerns and regulations

5.1.3.2. Rising demand for vacuum-sealed films in the food packaging industry due to extended shelf life and freshness preservation

5.1.3.3. Growing adoption of vacuum-sealed films in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors for sterile and secure packaging of sensitive products

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Limited consumer awareness regarding the benefits of vacuum-sealed films despite their extensive applications

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5. Industry Rivalry

5.4. PESTLE Analysis

5.4.1. Political

5.4.2. Economic

5.4.3. Social

5.4.4. Technological

5.4.5. Legal

5.4.6. Environmental



6. Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, by Material Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Polyamide

6.3. Polyethylene

6.3.1. High-Density Polyethylene

6.4. Polyethylene Terephthalate

6.5. Polypropylene

6.5.1. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene

6.6. Polyvinyl Chloride



7. Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, by Sealing Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cold Sealing

7.3. Heat Sealing

7.4. Self-Sealing



8. Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, by Thickness

8.1. Introduction

8.2. 5-7 Mil

8.3. 7-9 Mil

8.4. 9-12 Mil

8.5. Above 12 Mil

8.6. Up to 5 Mil



9. Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Consumer Goods Packaging

9.3. Food Packaging

9.3.1. Bakery Items

9.3.2. Dairy Products

9.3.3. Fruits and Vegetables

9.3.4. Meat Products

9.4. Industrial Packaging

9.5. Medical Packaging

9.5.1. Medical Devices

9.5.2. Pharmaceuticals



10. Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, by End-User Industry

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Automotive Industry

10.3. Chemical Industry

10.4. Consumer Goods Industry

10.5. Food and Beverage Industry

10.6. Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry



11. Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, by Product Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Bags and Pouches

11.3. Laminates

11.4. Lids

11.5. Wraps and Rolls



12. Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, by Functionality

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Anti-Static Films

12.3. Antimicrobial Films

12.4. Barrier Films

12.4.1. Moisture Barrier Films

12.4.2. Oxygen Barrier Films

12.5. Easy Peel Films



13. Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, by Form

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Flexible Films

13.3. Rigid Films



14. Vacuum-Sealed Films Market, by Manufacturing Process

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Co-Extrusion

14.3. Extrusion

14.4. Lamination



15. Americas Vacuum-Sealed Films Market

15.1. Introduction

15.2. Argentina

15.3. Brazil

15.4. Canada

15.5. Mexico

15.6. United States



16. Asia-Pacific Vacuum-Sealed Films Market

16.1. Introduction

16.2. Australia

16.3. China

16.4. India

16.5. Indonesia

16.6. Japan

16.7. Malaysia

16.8. Philippines

16.9. Singapore

16.10. South Korea

16.11. Taiwan

16.12. Thailand

16.13. Vietnam



17. Europe, Middle East & Africa Vacuum-Sealed Films Market

17.1. Introduction

17.2. Denmark

17.3. Egypt

17.4. Finland

17.5. France

17.6. Germany

17.7. Israel

17.8. Italy

17.9. Netherlands

17.10. Nigeria

17.11. Norway

17.12. Poland

17.13. Qatar

17.14. Russia

17.15. Saudi Arabia

17.16. South Africa

17.17. Spain

17.18. Sweden

17.19. Switzerland

17.20. Turkey

17.21. United Arab Emirates

17.22. United Kingdom



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Market Share Analysis, 2023

18.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2023

18.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis

18.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations

