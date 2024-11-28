Banana Flour Market Poised for Significant Growth, Expected to Reach US$2.0 Billion by 2034 | Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc., Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global banana flour market (바나나 가루 시장), valued at US$ 0.9 billion in 2023, is set to experience substantial growth, with an expected CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2034. By the end of 2034, the market is projected to reach US$ 2.0 billion, fueled by growing consumer awareness of gluten-free diets, alternative flours, and the health benefits of banana flour. As more individuals embrace health-conscious eating habits, banana flour, derived from green bananas, is becoming a staple in many households.

Market Drivers: Health-Conscious Eating and Gluten-Free Demand

The increasing popularity of gluten-free diets and the rise in health-conscious eating habits are the primary factors contributing to the growth of the banana flour market. As an alternative to traditional wheat and other gluten-containing flours, banana flour offers a rich source of dietary fiber, is resistant to starch, and aids in digestion. These attributes are fueling its adoption in both everyday cooking and commercial food production.

The banana flour market is further benefiting from the growing interest in organic products. Banana flour is naturally gluten-free and can be consumed by those with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. Its nutritional benefits are making it a preferred option for health-conscious individuals and are driving demand in various segments, including the food industry, bakery products, and snacks.





Key Players and Market Developments

The banana flour market is characterized by the presence of several prominent players investing heavily in innovation, research, and development. Some of the leading manufacturers in the market include:

Natural Evolution Foods : Known for producing a wide range of gluten-free flours, including banana flour, Natural Evolution Foods continues to expand its product portfolio to meet the growing demand for healthy and sustainable alternatives.

: Known for producing a wide range of gluten-free flours, including banana flour, Natural Evolution Foods continues to expand its product portfolio to meet the growing demand for healthy and sustainable alternatives. Edward & Sons Trading Company : This company offers banana flour as part of its extensive collection of natural and organic food products, catering to the increasing demand for gluten-free options.

: This company offers banana flour as part of its extensive collection of natural and organic food products, catering to the increasing demand for gluten-free options. Kanegrade Ltd : A major supplier of banana flour, Kanegrade Ltd is increasing its market presence by offering high-quality, sustainable banana flour options for food manufacturers.

: A major supplier of banana flour, Kanegrade Ltd is increasing its market presence by offering high-quality, sustainable banana flour options for food manufacturers. NuNaturals, Inc. : As a supplier of natural sweeteners and ingredients, NuNaturals, Inc. is also capitalizing on the demand for banana flour, offering it as a versatile ingredient for both food and beverage applications.

: As a supplier of natural sweeteners and ingredients, NuNaturals, Inc. is also capitalizing on the demand for banana flour, offering it as a versatile ingredient for both food and beverage applications. Zuvii, Inc.: Zuvii is one of the prominent suppliers of banana flour, known for its commitment to sustainability and innovation. The company is leveraging its focus on high-quality, organic banana flour to cater to the growing health-conscious consumer base.

In addition to these players, several other brands and producers are entering the market with a focus on clean-label, organic, and gluten-free products. The market is also witnessing an increase in private-label banana flour offerings as retailers look to cater to the growing demand for health-focused alternatives.

Regional Insights: Expanding Reach Globally

The banana flour market is not only expanding in developed regions such as North America and Europe but is also seeing growth in emerging markets, particularly in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The market is driven by the increasing popularity of gluten-free foods and growing awareness of the health benefits of banana flour. The use of banana flour in countries such as India, Indonesia, and the Philippines is also gaining momentum due to the region's agricultural output and the availability of raw bananas.

In North America and Europe, the demand for gluten-free and clean-label products continues to rise, driving the popularity of banana flour. Additionally, consumers are increasingly focused on the nutritional benefits offered by banana flour, including its high fiber content and starch-resistant properties, which help improve digestion.

Industry Trends: Emphasis on Health and Sustainability

The trend toward healthier and more sustainable food options continues to influence the banana flour market. With consumers increasingly seeking natural, minimally processed ingredients, banana flour fits perfectly into the clean-label and gluten-free trend. It provides a healthy alternative to traditional flour options, making it suitable for a variety of dietary needs, including vegan, paleo, and keto diets.

The rise of e-commerce and online grocery shopping is another trend contributing to the growth of the banana flour market. Consumers now have access to a wide range of gluten-free products, including banana flour, through online platforms. This trend is especially strong in regions like North America and Europe, where consumers are increasingly purchasing health and wellness products through e-retailers.

Market Segmentation:

By Source

Organic Conventional (kitchen, household, etc.)



By Application

Beverages Pet Food and Feed Industry Household Food Industry Bakery & Snacks Infant Food Fillings & Dressings Soups and Sauces Others



By Distribution Channel

Direct Indirect Modern Trade Convenience Store Specialty Store E-Retailers Other retail format



Regions Covered:

Global

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Looking Ahead: A Promising Future for Banana Flour

The future of the banana flour market looks promising, with significant growth expected over the next decade. The increasing popularity of gluten-free diets, combined with the rising awareness of the nutritional benefits of banana flour, is driving demand. As consumers continue to embrace healthier and more sustainable eating habits, banana flour is positioned to play a key role in the global food industry.

With its high fiber content, digestive benefits, and suitability for a range of dietary needs, banana flour is expected to become a staple ingredient in many households and food products. The market’s growth will be further fueled by innovations in product development, expanding distribution channels, and a shift toward more sustainable farming practices. As demand increases, the banana flour market is set to become a significant segment within the broader gluten-free and alternative flour markets.

