Human vs Bot: Bybit Announces Copy Trading Competition with 200,000 USDT in Prizes

Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, invites users to test their conviction in the classic human vs machine debate in a new Copy Trading Face-Off trading competition. With a 200,000 USDT prize pool for top traders and lucky voters, the competition gives traders a chance to be rewarded for living by their trading style.

As the science of trading evolves with the abundance of data, tools, and new trading solutions, traders are increasingly combining intuition and data-driven insights, as well as human judgement and AI-powered precision. With Bybit Copy Trading, users may choose between both options or craft their own trading strategies in mixed models.

The competition offers multiple ways to access the prize pool for traders on either side of the battle, and of all skill levels:

Master Traders have the chance to prove natural intelligence can outperform the artificial brain of Bot Squads by leading a Human Squad to victory.

have the chance to prove natural intelligence can outperform the artificial brain of Bot Squads by leading a Human Squad to victory. Copy Trading Beginners have two options to win from the prize pool. Users new to copy trading may either follow a Master Trader of either a Human or a Bot Squad, or cast a vote for a winning squad.

Out of the 200,000 USDT prize pool, 60% will go to winning members of three squad leaderboards, including top performers by Master Traders' PnL (%), Followers' PnL (%), and Average Followers' PnL (%).

To ring in an auspicious new trading year, users will still stand a chance to unlock 20% of the total prize pool if they have joined a losing squad. Another 15% of the prize pool will go to the top 100 traders by trading volume.

“Algorithmic and automated trading is prized for their efficiency and accuracy while the human mind has unlimited potential. As a leading crypto trading platform, Bybit is dedicated to facilitating both solutions to meet the diverse needs of the traders’ community. In this competition, we are leaving it up to the crypto community to decide which one is the crowd favorite,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit.

Eligible users may sign up for the event from Nov. 28, 2024 to Jan. 8, 2025, and the competition stage officially starts on Dec. 9, 2024 until Jan. 8, 2025. Registration is required in order to secure a spot in the human vs. bot showdown in Crypto Trading on Bybit.

For more information on the competition and terms and conditions, users may visit: Copy Trading Face-Off: Human vs. Bot .

