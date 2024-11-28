3D Digital Asset Market Share Projected to Reach USD 97.61 Billion By 2034, at 12.8% CAGR Growth | Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global 3D digital asset market size was USD 29.31 billion in 2024, estimated at USD 32.99 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 97.61 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2025 to 2034.

Market Introduction:

What is a 3D Asset?

Digital files that depict objects or elements in three dimensions are known as 3D assets. These assets are made up of data that specifies the objects' appearance, texture, and shape so that they can be animated and rendered in a variety of software programs. 3D assets have become an important part of industries such as architecture, film, gaming, and product design.

Businesses are using 3D digital assets more and more to improve customer experiences, increase engagement, and draw in new clients. The market is expanding due in large part to the increasing need for 3D models to improve product visualization.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/3d-digital-asset-market/request-for-sample?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Key Takeaways from Report:

The market is expected to register at a significant CAGR of 12.8%

The market is expanding due to a number of factors, including the use of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), growing gaming, film, and animation industries, and technological advancements.

The 3D digital asset market analysis is primarily focused on component, application, deployment, vertical, and region.

Based on deployment analysis, the cloud-based deployment model is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

In 2024, North America dominated the market.

3D Digital Asset Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

Increasing Animation: Animation studios are spending more money on advanced 3D assets to create captivating visuals for animated movies, ads, and video games. Furthermore, the need for 3D assets to support complex animations, from character models and environmental assets to special effects, increases with the number of animation studios. Therefore, as the animation industry develops, so does the need for 3D digital assets, expanding the market demand.

Animation studios are spending more money on advanced 3D assets to create captivating visuals for animated movies, ads, and video games. Furthermore, the need for 3D assets to support complex animations, from character models and environmental assets to special effects, increases with the number of animation studios. Therefore, as the animation industry develops, so does the need for 3D digital assets, expanding the market demand. Rising Digitalization: Due to growing digitalization, there are now more e-commerce platforms that support innovations to improve customer optimization and business operations efficiency. These platforms are incorporating artificial intelligence technologies, such as 3D digital asset management, to create more feature-rich and inventive applications that incorporate three-dimensional product models and draw in a wider range of customers. This will drive the growth of the 3D digital asset market.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/3d-digital-asset-market/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Trends and Opportunities:

Growing Demand for AI-Integrated Models: AI-integrated models in the gaming sector are a significant trend anticipated to propel the growth of the 3D digital asset market. For example, Valeo unveiled Valeo Racer in March 2024, a reality game created with Advanced Driving Assistance Systems that uses cameras, radar, ultrasonic sensors, and artificial intelligence perception algorithms to replicate a car's real-time environment.

Competitive Analysis:

Major market players are investing heavily in research and development to expand their product base, which will help the 3D digital assets market to grow further. Here are few of the key players operating in the industry:

Siemens

Autodesk Inc.

Unity

Adobe

Ikea

Apple

Nvidia

Microsoft

Sony

Design Connected

Meta

Ansys

Epic Games

Hexa

Google

Sitecore

Daminion

Regional Insights:

North America: Due to the incorporation of advanced technologies into already-existing businesses that promote innovation and improve business operations, the North American 3D digital asset market dominated the global market in 2024. The market environment in North America is further strengthened by the existence of significant corporations like Autodesk, Adobe, and Unity providing their services.

Due to the incorporation of advanced technologies into already-existing businesses that promote innovation and improve business operations, the North American 3D digital asset market dominated the global market in 2024. The market environment in North America is further strengthened by the existence of significant corporations like Autodesk, Adobe, and Unity providing their services. Europe: Because of its strong industrial base, Europe is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Important industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace are gradually incorporating 3D assets into their product design, prototyping, and marketing procedures.





Inquire more about this report before purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/3d-digital-asset-market/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

3D Digital Asset Market Segmentation:

By Component Outlook:

Hardware 3D Scanners Motion Capture Systems

Software 3D Modelling 3D Scanning Software 3D Animation Software 3D Rendering & Visualization Software Image Reconstruction Software

Services Professional Service Managed Service



By Application Outlook:

Visualization

Simulation

Digital Prototyping

Gaming & Animation

Virtual Experience

Marketing & Advertising

Other

By Deployment Outlook:

On-premise

Cloud

By Vertical Outlook:

Architecture & Construction

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Lifescience

Retail & E-commerce

Automotive

Government & Public Sector

Other

By Regional Outlook:

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



More Trending Latest Reports by Polaris Market Research:

Carbon Credit Validation Verification and Certification Market

Offshore Mooring Systems Market

Digital Printing Market

Injection Pen Market

Harmonic Filter Market

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter