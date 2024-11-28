CGPH Banque d'affaires Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for "Pont Neuf Wrapped" by Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Emphasizing Ethical and Cultural Investment

PARIS, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGPH Banque d'affaires, a proud member of the Credit Glorious Property Holdings Ltd (CGPH Group), represented by Maurizio Cina, Chief of NPL Operations & Art Investment, proudly announces the launch of a crowdfunding campaign on the Optimart platform, authorized by the Bank of Italy, centered around the iconic artwork "Pont Neuf Wrapped" by Christo and Jeanne-Claude.

The goal is to raise €1,050,000 towards the total valuation of €1,500,000, with plans to auction the piece within 18 months, offering investors a projected 10% return.

This initiative aligns with CGPH's mission to promote ethical and cultural investments, democratizing access to contemporary art for retail investors while merging financial opportunity with cultural heritage.

Learn more at: https://optimart.it/investi

Contact information: https://cgphbanquedaffaires. com/en / info@cgph.info / +33 185 733 371

Credit Glorious Property Holdings Ltd. stands as a preeminent global leader in financial services. In 2023, we proudly earned an “A” rating under the Basel parameters, reflecting a default risk of merely 0.07%. This rating was further elevated to an “A+” in 2024.

Contact information: https://cgph.info/en / info@cgph.info / +33 185 733 371

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c879c83-7585-4f68-930e-449efaf65111