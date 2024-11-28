Rod Phillips To Join Toronto Global Board of Directors As New Chair

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Global Board of Directors today announced the appointment of Rod Phillips as its new chair, effective January 1, 2025. Phillips will play a key role in shaping strategies to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and foster economic growth in the Greater Toronto Region.

With decades of experience in business and public policy, Phillips is currently the Vice Chair of Canaccord Genuity and serves on the boards of Aecon Group Inc. and Petal Health. In 2018 he was elected to represent Ajax and served as Ontario’s Ministers of Finance, Long-Term Care, and the Environment, Conservation and Parks.

“I am pleased to become the Chair of Toronto Global at such a pivotal time for the GTA, Ontario and Canada,” Phillips said. “In these uncertain times, as competition for international investment increases, selling the Toronto Region’s unique strengths to the world has never been more important. I look forward to working with the team at Toronto Global and leaders across the region to deliver jobs and investment.”

“Toronto is a world-class city with a reach that extends beyond our municipal borders,” added Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. “Rod Phillips understands this and brings the energy, experience and expertise needed to position Toronto as a premier location to invest, grow a business and raise a family.”

The Board also acknowledged the leadership of outgoing Chair Mark Cohon, who has served since the company's founding in 2017. Under his leadership, Toronto Global supported over 280 company expansions, created more than 36,000 jobs, and contributed almost $4 billion to the regional economy. Cohon’s tenure included landmark investments from companies like DoorDash, Netflix, Unilever, and a key role in the Amazon HQ2 bid.

“I am proud of what we have built at Toronto Global and the results we have delivered,” said Mr. Cohon. “I want to thank my fellow board members and the staff for their commitment to strengthen the economic engine of the country. We have an incredible force behind us, and I leave Toronto Global in very capable hands.”

“I’m thrilled to welcome Rod Phillips,” said Stephen Lund, CEO of Toronto Global. “Rod’s expertise will build on our successes as we continue to bring impactful investments and jobs to the Toronto Region.”

“On behalf of everyone at Toronto Global, I also want to thank Mark Cohon for his dedication and transformative leadership,” added Lund. His legacy will continue to guide the organization as we move forward. It’s an exciting time for Toronto Global and the region at large.”

Toronto Global is the first point of contact for international businesses looking to expand in Canada’s most dynamic city and region for business. Our expert team works closely with companies to help them make connections and access talent in North America’s fastest-growing, most-educated, and diverse market. Funded by all three levels of government, our services include industry and academic partnerships, strategic research, marketing and PR, and government relations. Let us help you build your future in the Toronto Region.