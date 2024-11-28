HighTec C/C++ Compiler Suite Supports Andes’ ISO 26262 Certified RISC-V IP for Automotive Safety and Security Applications

Saarbrücken, Germany, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighTec EDV-Systeme GmbH, a leading provider of automotive compiler solutions, has announced support for Andes’ RISC-V IP in its highly optimized C/C++ compiler for the automotive market. This support marks a milestone for automotive software developers, as HighTec's compiler now seamlessly supports the Andes’ functional safety certified RISC-V cores to ensure optimized code generation for automotive processors, improving efficiency and performance.

Andes is committed to providing state-of-the-art automotive solutions with ISO 26262 compliant AndesCore™ RISC-V IP, software, and development tools. In 2022, Andes launched the industry’s first certified ASIL-B RISC-V CPU IP with full compliance, the N25F-SE. Building on this achievement, Andes has expanded its Safety Enhanced (SE) series to include the DSP-capable ASIL-B D25F-SE, the streamlined and secure ASIL-D D23-SE, the high-performance ASIL-D D45-SE, and the upcoming 60-SE series targeting ADAS and IVI applications. With certified RISC-V IP and a robust ecosystem of ISO 26262 qualified tools and software, Andes enables customers to achieve ISO 26262 certification with their end-products. The SE cores offer flexibility, scalability, security, and superior performance to meet the diverse needs of modern automotive applications.

The HighTec C/C++ compiler is built on the modern LLVM (Low Level Virtual Machine) open-source technology, and ensures optimal utilization of Andes RISC-V IP performance, enabling automotive software developers to achieve faster and more efficient code execution. Known for its fast build times, HighTec’s compiler generates highly dense and reliable code. Developers particularly value the Clang front-end for its extensive analysis options. Qualified up to ASIL D – the highest level of functional safety – HighTec’s C/C++ compiler includes a qualification toolkit that simplifies the development and certification of safety-critical applications, helping automotive software developers accelerate the certification process.

"HighTec has been committed to advancing the automotive industry for more than 20 years and is one of the world's first ASIL certified compiler suppliers. We are pleased to add HighTec to Andes’ automotive ecosystem," said Dr. Charlie Su, President and CTO of Andes Technology. "This latest C/C++ compiler brings significant value to our customers, offering them a differentiated, ISO 26262 certified RISC-V development environment that enhances code efficiency and performance.”

Mario Cupelli, CTO at HighTec, said, "Andes delivers the leading portfolio of ISO 26262 fully compliant RISC-V IPs, and we are excited to join their ecosystem. HighTec's automotive compiler will provide full commitment to Andes RISC-V IP lifecycle support. Automotive customers can fast-track compliance efforts and improve the performance and robustness in safety-critical RISC-V applications, accelerating time to market for RISC-V-based automotive software solutions."

About Andes Technology

Nineteen years in business and a Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes is a publicly-listed company (TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099) and a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, and the driving force in taking RISC-V mainstream. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit Out-of-Order processors with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, superscalar, functional safety and/or multi/many-core capabilities. By the end of 2023, the cumulative volume of Andes-Embedded™ SoCs has surpassed 14 billion.

For more information, please visit https://www.andestech.com/en/homepage. Follow Andes on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

About HighTec EDV Systeme GmbH

HighTec EDV-Systeme GmbH, Saarbruecken/Germany, is the world’s largest commercial provider of compilers using innovative open-source technologies and offers ISO 26262 ASIL D certified tools for embedded software development, the real-time operating system PXROS-HR, and a wide range of design-in services.

HighTec’s ASIL D qualified C/C++ compiler for leading multicore microcontrollers in the automotive and industrial sectors such as Arm®, TriCore™/AURIX™/TRAVEO™ families, RISC-V, Power Architecture (PowerPC) and GTM architectures are continuously adapted and optimized to new architectures in close cooperation with the silicon partners.

In addition to the multi-architecture compiler, HighTec offers PXROS-HR, a safety-certified multicore RTOS for applications with safety and multicore requirements. PXROS-HR guarantees robustness, safety, high performance, and data security in real-time environments. PXROS-HR is certified according to ISO 26262 ASIL D / IEC 61508 SIL 3 and is complemented for ASIL D development by a Tool Qualification Kit as a basis for the certification of customer applications.

Complementing this portfolio, HighTec offers development, training and consulting services.

Founded in 1982, HighTec is a privately held global company with offices in Germany, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Hungary and China. For more information about HighTec EDV-Systeme GmbH, visit www.hightec-rt.com.