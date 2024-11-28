DSV, 1143 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

Company Announcement No. 1143

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that BlackRock, Inc. (BlackRock) has informed DSV A/S (DSV) that BlackRock has changed its holding of shares/voting rights and of other financial instruments acc. to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets in DSV as follows:

1. change as of 22 November 2024

BlackRock’s share capital and voting rights in DSV Holding in DSV A/S previously Holding in DSV as of 22 November 2024 Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in % 5.86% 4.99% Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in % 0.49% 0.99% BlackRock’s total share capital and voting rights in % 6.36% 5.98%

As of 22 November 2024, BlackRock, Inc. directly or indirectly controls 14,402,015 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV, corresponding to 5.98% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV A/S.

2. change as of 25 November 2024

BlackRock’s share capital and voting rights in DSV Holding in DSV A/S previously Holding in DSV as of 25 November 2024 Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in % 4.99% 5.02% Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in % 0.99% 0.99% BlackRock’s total share capital and voting rights in % 5.98% 6.02%

As of 25 November 2024, BlackRock, Inc. directly or indirectly controls 14,485,064 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV, corresponding to 6.02% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV A/S.

3. change as of 26 November 2024

BlackRock’s share capital and voting rights in DSV Holding in DSV A/S previously Holding in DSV as of 26 November 2024 Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in % 5.02% 4.86% Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in % 0.99% 1.15% BlackRock’s total share capital and voting rights in % 6.02% 6.02%

As of 26 November 2024, BlackRock, Inc. directly or indirectly controls 14,475,573 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV, corresponding to 6.02% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV A/S.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, stig.frederiksen@dsv.com

Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, alexander.plenborg@dsv.com

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

Attachment