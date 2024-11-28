DSV, 1143 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

Company Announcement No. 1143

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that BlackRock, Inc. (BlackRock) has informed DSV A/S (DSV) that BlackRock has changed its holding of shares/voting rights and of other financial instruments acc. to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets in DSV as follows:

1. change as of 22 November 2024

BlackRock’s share capital and voting rights in DSVHolding in DSV A/S previouslyHolding in DSV as of 22 November 2024
Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %5.86%4.99%
Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %0.49%0.99%
BlackRock’s total share capital and voting rights in %6.36%5.98%

As of 22 November 2024, BlackRock, Inc. directly or indirectly controls 14,402,015 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV, corresponding to 5.98% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV A/S.

2. change as of 25 November 2024

BlackRock’s share capital and voting rights in DSVHolding in DSV A/S previouslyHolding in DSV as of 25 November 2024
Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %4.99%5.02%
Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %0.99%0.99%
BlackRock’s total share capital and voting rights in %5.98%6.02%

As of 25 November 2024, BlackRock, Inc. directly or indirectly controls 14,485,064 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV, corresponding to 6.02% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV A/S.

3. change as of 26 November 2024

BlackRock’s share capital and voting rights in DSVHolding in DSV A/S previouslyHolding in DSV as of 26 November 2024
Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %5.02%4.86%
Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %0.99%1.15%
BlackRock’s total share capital and voting rights in %6.02%6.02%

As of 26 November 2024, BlackRock, Inc. directly or indirectly controls 14,475,573 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV, corresponding to 6.02% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV A/S.

DSV A/S
