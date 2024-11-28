Tallinna Sadam financial calendar 2025

In 2025, AS Tallinna Sadam plans to disclose the results and hold annual general meeting according to the following schedule:

Week 2 2024 Q4 and 12-months operating volumes
28.02.2025 2024 12-months unaudited interim report
03.04.2025 Audited annual report of 2024 and dividend proposal
Week 15 Q1 operating volumes
24.04.2025 Annual General Meeting of shareholders
12.05.2025 unaudited 3-months interim report
Week 28 Q2 operating volumes
11.08.2025 unaudited 6-months interim report
Week 41 Q3 operating volumes
10.11.2025 unaudited 9-months interim report
   

The financial statements and operating volumes will be published on the above dates at 8.00 AM local Eastern European time (EET).

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

