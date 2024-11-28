$22.4 Billion Disinfectants Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033: Innovative Nanotechnology Solutions to Revolutionize the Disinfectants Industry

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disinfectants Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the disinfectants market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region. Going forward, increased consumer awareness of cleanliness and health, the rising number of infectious diseases, growing e-commerce and the increasing aging populations will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the disinfectants market in the future include export restrictions.





The disinfectants market is segmented by type into quaternary ammonium compounds, peracetic acid, chlorine compounds, hydrogen peroxide, alcohols and aldehyde products and other types. The alcohols and aldehyde products market was the largest segment of the disinfectants market segmented by type, accounting for 33.88% or $2.3 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the quaternary ammonium compounds segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the disinfectants market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 13.38% during 2023-2028.



The disinfectants market is segmented by form into liquid, sprays and wipes and other forms. The liquid market was the largest segment of the disinfectants market segmented by form, accounting for 60.93% or $4.2 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the wipes and other forms segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the disinfectants market segmented by form, at a CAGR of 13.16% during 2023-2028.



The disinfectants market is segmented by end-user into hospitals, clinics, domestic users and other end users. The hospitals market was the largest segment of the disinfectants market segmented by end-user, accounting for 45.04% or $3.1 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the domestic users segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the disinfectants market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 13.11% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the disinfectants market, accounting for 32.00% or $2.2 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the disinfectants market will be Africa and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 18.37% and 16.08% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 15.82% and 14.61% respectively.



The global disinfectants market is fragmented, with a large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 9.63% of the total market in 2022. Procter & Gamble Company was the largest competitor with a 3.56% share of the market, followed by 3M Company with 1.66%, Getinge AB with 1.37%, The Clorox Company with 0.92%, Kimberly-Clark Corporation with 0.79%, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA with 0.37%, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc with 0.28%, Ecolab Inc. with 0.24%, SC Johnson Professional USA Inc. with 0.23% and Hindustan Unilever Limited with 0.21%.



The top opportunities in the disinfectants market segmented by type will arise in the alcohols and aldehyde products segment, which will gain $2 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the disinfectants market segmented by form will arise in the liquid segment, which will gain $3 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the disinfectants market segmented by end-user will arise in the hospitals segment, which will gain $2.4 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The disinfectants market size will gain the most in France at $849.4 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the disinfectants market include focus on developing innovative product solutions such as quaternary disinfectant cleaners, increasing funding and investments, developing innovative nanotechnology solutions, developing innovative disinfection solutions such as cororid hand and surface disinfectants and developing air sanitizer sprays. Player-adopted strategies in the disinfectants market include focus on strengthening operational capabilities through the launch of new products and focus on strengthening business operations through strategic acquisitions.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the disinfectants companies to focus on innovative quaternary disinfectant cleaners, focus on strategic investments for market expansion, focus on nanotechnology innovation for enhanced disinfection, focus on innovative solutions for healthcare disinfection, focus on innovative air sanitizer solutions for comprehensive sanitation, focus on alcohols and aldehyde products and quaternary ammonium compounds segments, focus on fastest growing segments for disinfectants market expansion, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on diversifying distribution channels for market expansion, focus on strategic partnerships, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions and focus on rapidly expanding domestic users and hospitals segments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 302 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $22.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global



Major Market Trends

Expanding Portfolio of Quaternary Disinfectant Cleaners

Increasing Investments to Develop New Products and Expand Market Presence

Innovative Nanotechnology Solutions to Revolutionize the Disinfectants Industry

Focus on Innovative Advanced Disinfectants Solutions with High-Quality Ingredients

Advanced Air Sanitizer Sprays for Comprehensive Sanitation Solutions

Markets Covered:

Type: Quaternary Ammonium Compounds; Peracetic Acid; Chlorine Compounds; Hydrogen Peroxide; Alcohols and Aldehyde Products; Other Types

Form: Liquid; Sprays; Wipes and Other Forms

End-User: Hospitals; Clinics; Domestic Users; Other End Users

Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Procter & Gamble Company

3M Company

Getinge AB

Clorox Company

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Solenis Acquired Diversey Holdings

Schulke & Mayr Acquired Vesismin Health

Solenis Acquired Clearon Corp

STERIS Plc Acquired Cantel Medical Corp

Christeyns Acquired Grijspeerdt

Companies Featured

Procter & Gamble Company

3M Company

Getinge AB

The Clorox Company

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Ecolab Inc.

SC Johnson Professional USA Inc.

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Rossari

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL)

Unilever

Kao Corporation

Guangzhou Liby Enterprise Group Co., Ltd

Shanghai Jahwa United Co., Ltd

Nice Group Co., Ltd

Lonkey Industrial Co., Ltd

Beijing Blue Moon Technology Development Co Ltd

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Jyothy Laboratories Limited

Lion Corporation

Taiko Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Nissin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Whiteley Corporation

SCA Hygiene Australasia

PT. Sayap Mas Utama

PT. Dwi Mitra Sejati Sentosa

PT. Bukit Muria Jaya

PT. Megasurya Mas

PT. Vorindo Prima Jaya

Laboratoires Anios

Laboratoires Chemineau

Laboratoires Prodene Klin

Schulke & Mayr GmbH

Neogen Corporation

Laboratoire AGECOM

Laboratoires Ceetal

Bode Chemie GmbH

Laboratorios Ovejero S.A.

Laboratorios Ordesa S.L

Laboratorios Maverick S.L

Laboratorios Syva S.A

Laboratorios Virens S.A

Diversey

Biolab AB

Bactiguard Holding AB

Hartmann Group

Cleantech Scandinavia AB

BASF SE

Lonza Group

Procter & Gamble

Rottapharm Madaus

Neva cosmetics

Rostov Medical University

Bionet

Biotek

ZAO Ametek

Chemical Company SRL

ROMCARBON S.A

Romvac Company SA

SC LYSI Pharma SA

SC PROVET Veterinary SRL

Miraculum S.A

Chemnovatic Sp. z o.o

Chemax Pharma Sp. z o.o

KRUSE sp. z o.o

Alkaloid Polska Sp. z o.o

Elmarco s.r.o

Avantor Performance Materials s.r.o.

Koprivnice Disinfectants

CHEMKA

Spol

ICZ

Sasol Limited

Lysol

Certol

Johnson & Johnson

Bio-Cide International Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Steris plc

Clorox Company

Peroxidos do Brasil

Limpidus

Cantel Medical

Colonial Chemical ME Arabia

AFA-Giene.

Cleanpro

Diversey South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Ecolab South Africa

BASF South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Hypochlor

African Health Sciences (AHS)

Chemiron International Limited

Hart Agro Chemicals Ltd

KAPA Oil Refineries Limited

Chloride Exide Kenya Limited

Ecochem Africa Limited

Orbit Chemical Industries Ltd

Picfare Industries Ltd

Nabaki Afrika Ltd

Hospitals Supply Company

El Nasr Pharmaceutical Chemicals Company (NPC)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7jrk6f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment