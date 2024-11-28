Cask Cartel Announces Exciting Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on Whiskey Advent Calendars FREE Special Prosecco Offer

Cheyenne, Wyoming, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cask Cartel

As the holiday season approaches, Cask Cartel, the Largest Fine & Rare Spirits Marketplace, is thrilled to announce exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions on its collection of Advent calendars. These specials not only include significant discounts but also a complimentary bottle of prosecco with each purchase, making the holiday season even more celebratory.

Exclusive Offers on Advent Calendars

This holiday season, whisky and bourbon lovers can indulge in three specially curated Advent calendars, each with a unique selection of spirits and a $25 discount. The offers are as follows:

Bourbon and American Whiskey 2024 Advent Calendar at CaskCartel.com

Bourbon Advent Calendar : Dive into the world of American whiskey with 24 wax-sealed drams featuring bourbon, rye, and Tennessee whiskey. Each day reveals a new dram to enjoy, making this the perfect gift for bourbon aficionados.

Scotch Whisky 25 Day Premium Advent Calendar 2024 at CaskCartel.com

Scotch Advent Calendar : Explore the rich heritage of Scotch whisky with 25 premium drams from Scotland’s most renowned distilleries. This calendar includes a Glencairn whisky glass and access to expert-led tasting videos, providing an immersive experience for whisky enthusiasts.

Whiskey Legends 25-Day Advent Calendar 2024 at CaskCartel.com

Whiskey Legends Advent Calendar : Experience a global whisky journey with the Whiskey Legends calendar, which includes 25 drams from top distilleries across Japan, Ireland, Scotland, and the USA. Each dram comes with a Glencairn glass and QR codes for detailed tasting notes and videos.

About Cask Cartel

Rebranded as a fine and rare spirits marketplace like no other, Cask Cartel offers an extensive selection of over 100,000 wines and spirits from around the globe, catering to a discerning clientele. With a robust concierge division, Cask Cartel provides personalized services for those seeking rare finds and handles everything from import and customs clearance to corporate gifting for Fortune 500 companies and small businesses alike.

Cask Cartel’s clientele includes high-income individuals and collectors worldwide, with the ability to source high-value and rare items almost anywhere globally. The majority of their clients hail from the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia, and we facilitate shipping worldwide.