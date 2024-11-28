Company announcement no 20-2024

Søborg, November 28, 2024

Proceedings at the extraordinary general meeting on November 28, 2024

An extraordinary general meeting of Konsolidator A/S took place on November 28, 2024, at Konsolidator A/S, Vandtårnsvej 83A, 2., DK-2860 Søborg, in accordance with the agenda.



The board of directors elected Jack Skov, CFO of Konsolidator A/S, as chairman of the meeting.

Before the general meeting Jesper Eigen Møller had informed the board of directors of his wish to resign from the board. Consequently, Michael Moesgaard Andersen had been proposed and was elected as new member of the board of directors. Immediately after the general meeting, the board constituted itself with Michael Moesgaard Andersen as chairman of the board.

The board of directors reported on the financial position of Konsolidator, and what measures that have been taken in connection with Konsolidator’s loss of share capital. It was explained, as mentioned in Company Announcement No. 15-2024, that the Company has completed a capital increase of DKK 2.2m and is working on securing additional capital to cover the company’s loss of capital.

The minutes of the extraordinary general meeting are available at www.konsolidator.com/investors/ and attached to this announcement.

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

Attachment