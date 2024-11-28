Cask Cartel Announces Exciting Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on Whiskey Advent Calendars FREE Special Prosecco Offer

Cheyenne, Wyoming, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In the spirit of the holiday season, Cask Cartel Fine & Rare Spirits Marketplace, proudly announces another exclusive Black Friday promotion . Customers can enjoy $25 Cartel Cash on their purchases by using the code "Thanksgiving25" This special offer is available for a limited time and is designed to promote the shopping experience during the most impactful time of the year. Minimum order $150







Celebrate Thanksgiving with $25 off premium spirits at Cask Cartel and Elevate holiday toasts





Cask Cartel also marks its transformation with a rebranding initiative, reaffirming its commitment to offering access to the finest and rarest spirits from around the world. The marketplace boasts an extensive selection of over 100,000 of the world's finest and rarest wines and spirits, sourced from acclaimed regions such as Italy, France, and South America, establishing itself as a distinct entity in the ultra-premium luxury spirits market.

In addition to its branding, Cask Cartel introduces an expanded concierge service. This bespoke service is aimed at clients seeking extraordinary and elusive spirits with a turnkey white glove approach. The concierge service provides inventory verification, offers estimates on transit times for international deliveries, and handles import and customs clearances to deliver a seamless and superior experience for sophisticated clients.

Serving a clientele comprising high-net-worth individuals and esteemed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies and leading law firms, Cask Cartel's corporate gifting program delivers a comprehensive, all-inclusive service. Inquiries for these bespoke services can be sent to concierge@caskcartel.com.

Skilled in managing transactions ranging from $50,000 to $75,000, Cask Cartel specializes in sourcing specialty high-value and rare items from across the globe. The company’s broad client base spans the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, Germany, and Australia, with capabilities to facilitate shipping worldwide.

Seize the opportunity to enjoy the Black Friday $25 Cartel Cash offer this holiday season , and bring a dash of luxury to celebrations. Please note that this offer cannot be combined with other promotions and is available for a limited time only. Make holidays extraordinary with Cask Cartel's exceptional offerings.

As a preeminent figure in the online marketplace for fine and rare spirits, Cask Cartel presents an unrivaled selection of premium spirits, characterized by its luxury and exclusivity, ensuring an unparalleled shopping experience for every