KFSHRC Recognized as Top Model in Healthcare Expenditure Efficiency





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has been awarded the Expenditure Efficiency Award in the ‘Best Model in Healthcare’ category at the Expenditure Efficiency Forum in recognition of its efforts in optimising resource usage, advancing healthcare innovation and committing to sustainability to provide exceptional patient care. Organised by the Expenditure and Projects Efficiency Authority (EXPRO), the forum held in Riyadh awarded 18 government entities for leading best practices in expenditure efficiency.

KFSHRC’s operational efficiency team received this award for excellence in achieving spending efficiency, promoting governmental projects, and sustaining the impact. This award enhances the organisation’s reputation by publicly validating its operational excellence and commitment to sustainability. It also opens new opportunities for collaboration, funding, and influence at local, national, and international levels, positioning KFSHRC as a leader in governmental efficiency.

Enabled by strategic partnerships, the breakthroughs KFSHRC has led reflect its ability to integrate advanced solutions and optimise resources through collaboration. The award enhances trust among KFSHRC stakeholders, paving the way for future collaborations and resource allocation toward innovative projects. This aligns with the hospital’s mission to deliver sustainable, high-quality care and drive continued efficiency and innovation.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a56c6b78-4dee-405b-b314-ef4ca1c25bf0