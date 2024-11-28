NEW YORK CITY, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers, a leading authority in software reviews and analysis, has published a review of Klaviyo, naming it the best AI marketing software for 2024. The article explores Klaviyo’s AI features and how they benefit businesses in their marketing campaigns.





Best AI Marketing Software





Klaviyo - a leading AI-driven marketing platform that empowers businesses to optimize customer engagement and drive growth through personalized campaigns, predictive analytics, and automated tools across email, SMS, and other channels.





Established in 2012 by Andrew Bialecki and Ed Hallen, Klaviyo is a top marketing automation platform that helps businesses utilize customer data to boost digital engagement.





With over 151,000 clients globally, Klaviyo offers services such as personalized marketing, customer communication through email, SMS, and mobile push notifications, and data-driven marketing powered by AI and predictive analytics.





Headquartered in Boston, MA, and with offices in the UK and Australia, Klaviyo is committed to helping businesses expand their reach, enhance customer lifetime value, and drive overall growth.





Klaviyo Named Top AI Marketing Tool





Software Experts has recognized Klaviyo as the best AI marketing tool for its exceptional ability to enhance marketing strategies with advanced AI-powered features. After an in-depth review, Software Experts highlighted Klaviyo's predictive analytics, automated campaign creation, and optimization tools as key differentiators in the competitive marketing software landscape.









Klaviyo's AI capabilities allow businesses to leverage real-time data for personalized, impactful marketing across email, SMS, and more. Its predictive analytics help companies accurately forecast customer behavior, while the platform’s automation tools simplify campaign creation with minimal effort. Software Experts also praised Klaviyo's AI-driven optimization features, which improve deliverability, timing, and overall campaign effectiveness.





“Klaviyo’s AI tools go beyond traditional marketing software by empowering businesses to make data-driven decisions with unparalleled precision,” said a representative from Software Experts. “Its ability to automate complex tasks while delivering highly personalized content makes Klaviyo a clear leader in the industry.”





By streamlining the marketing process and delivering measurable results, Klaviyo has set the standard for AI-powered marketing platforms, earning its place as the top choice for businesses seeking to scale their customer engagement efforts.





Click here to access the full Klaviyo platform plus exclusive AI-powered features and 24/7 support for as little as $20/month. For a more in-depth review, please visit the Expert Consumers website.





About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.





Contact: Drew Thomas (press@expertconsumers.org)





