BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To address the latest approach, Designmill Co. marks a splash by transforming Bali into a top wedding and MICE destination globally. The immersive event concept designer brand promises to make a client's experience unforgettable by offering event consultation and conceptualization, digital marketing, and event management. This extensive approach allows the brand to cater the diverse clientele from couples planning intimate weddings to hosting large-scale corporate events.





Bali, the Island of Gods, provides an idyllic backdrop for the wedding and MICE destination. The clients will find themselves immersed in an environment that inspires productivity, creativity, and relaxation.





According to Emilia, “Starting a business is always closely tied to the passion and skills of its owner, especially in a service-oriented field like event decoration. Becoming an event decorator and concept designer is no easy task. It requires strong managerial skills, creativity, and adaptability to ensure that every event yields satisfying results”

At Designmill Co. the key to success is thorough preparation and truly listening to clients’ needs. “I feel happy when I see my clients happy, and seeing all the preparation come together beautifully—I blend that with my true passion for aesthetics. When that happens, passion naturally flows without being forced. Creativity doesn’t need to be pushed either. At my lowest point, I learned that passion alone shouldn’t define what I do. It’s also about my choices and my purpose in life. I’m grateful for what I’ve achieved so far and for having a supportive team that has helped shape Designmill Co,” Emilia explained.

About the Company - Designmill Co. :

Thanks to her perseverance, Designmill Co has successfully managed more than 500 wedding events as well as national and international formal events in Bali. The company has conducted workshops at The Mulia Bali, attended by participants from various Southeast Asian countries, served as a decoration vendor for the international G20 event, and became one of the pioneers in advocating for sustainable weddings.





The COVID-19 pandemic, which halted many weddings in Bali, was a tough challenge, but it didn’t discourage this graduate from a Bachelor of Visual Communication from Australia and Harvard Business School. Instead, Designmill Co pivoted by supporting home industries to keep them afloat. This move allowed the company to help home businesses while continuing to pay its team. “We offered services like branding, packaging, photoshoots, and more to help our clients’ home businesses keep running,” she said.

About the Founder - Emilia Tjongkono:

Despite having a prestigious educational background, Emilia Tjongkono did not shy away from starting her business from scratch. In early 2015, after deciding to live in Bali, Emilia initially had no plans to delve into the world of event decoration or visual agency work. It all started as a hobby and her love for visual decoration. She began learning flower arrangement independently and offering her services to friends, which eventually led to the establishment of Designmill Co.

Emilia shared her story: “From the beginning, I offered services that were different from other decorations because I combined decorations with my background in visual communication. Designmill Co. also provides design craft services for things like invitations, menus, table numbers, etc. What set us apart at the time was offering end-to-end services,” she explained.

Now, Designmill Co doesn’t just handle event decoration; it has expanded its offerings to include event consultation and conceptualization, concept production, and related services such as digital marketing, management, and more.

