iFlux Global Unveils Token Installment: A Smarter Way to Invest in Crypto

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFlux Global is thrilled to announce the official launch of its Token Installment service on December 5th, 2024. This innovative financial product, following a successful beta phase, introduces Non-Dynamic Pricing—a game-changing feature that updates token prices daily at 08:00 (UTC) based on real-time market data and fixes them for the entire day. By offering stable pricing, iFlux helps investors avoid the risks of emotional buying or selling and positions them to capture optimal market gains.





The Token Installment service is designed for a diverse range of crypto investors. Experienced traders will appreciate the flexibility and cost-efficiency it brings to diversifying their portfolios. Amateur traders, often impacted by impulsive decisions and limited capital, can now focus on smarter, longer-term strategies. For those new to crypto investing, Token Installment provides an accessible way to navigate the digital economy with ease.

This service allows investors to purchase cryptocurrencies with an upfront payment as low as 15% or as high as 85%, depending on their financial strategy, with the remaining amount spread across a customizable installment plan ranging from 10 days to 12 months. Investors benefit from fixed daily rates, which ensure pricing stability for the duration of their contracts. Additionally, there is no risk of margin liquidations, even during extreme market fluctuations. By eliminating trading fees and enabling unrestricted fund withdrawals, iFlux delivers a streamlined, cost-effective approach to crypto ownership.

Unlike traditional platforms, where token prices fluctuate continuously, iFlux's daily price-locking mechanism empowers investors to make strategic decisions without fear of sudden losses. This feature encourages long-term thinking and helps avoid common pitfalls like FOMO-driven buying or panic selling.

With Token Installment, iFlux Global is redefining the way people approach crypto investing, ensuring that every investor, regardless of their background, can confidently participate in the digital economy.

iFlux Global invites both seasoned and new investors to explore the benefits of the Token Installment service. By focusing on stability, transparency, and flexibility, iFlux sets a new standard for crypto investing.

For more information on Token Installment, visit iFlux.global today and start your crypto investment journey.

About iFlux Global

iFlux Global is a cryptocurrency financial platform dedicated to providing accessible, innovative solutions for traders and investors worldwide. With a focus on transparency, cost-efficiency, and user empowerment, iFlux is transforming the way people engage with digital assets.

Website and Social Media:

Website: https://iflux.global/

Twitter: https://x.com/iFluxGlobal

Telegram: https://t.me/iFluxGlobal_Chat

Whitepaper: https://iflux-global.gitbook.io/iflux-global

Media Contact:

Name: Sophie Austin

Title: Relation Manager

Email: support@iflux.global

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe8cd61e-0ed3-4f58-b760-406d8243f483