Syensqo completes the first tranche of its €300 million Share Buyback Program

Brussels, Belgium – November 28, 2024 17:45 CET

Syensqo SA is pleased to announce the successful completion of the first tranche of its share buyback program (the “program”), launched on November 5, 2024 and concluded on November 27, 2024. A total of 658,488 shares were purchased, representing approximately 0.62% of the Company's outstanding shares.

Over the duration of the first tranche, Syensqo invested a total of EUR 50 million at an average purchase price of EUR 75.93 per share. The acquired shares are expected to be cancelled in December 2024. Until then, the 658,488 shares will be held in treasury.

The Company will communicate the details regarding the launch of the second tranche of the program in due course.

Final weekly update of the first tranche

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Syensqo SA (“Syensqo” or the “Company”) hereby discloses certain information in relation to its Share Purchase Program, announced on September 30, 2024.

Syensqo announces that it has repurchased 88,515 Syensqo shares in the period from November 25, 2024 up to and including November 27, 2024, as follows:

Date of purchase Market / MTF Number of shares Average price paid (€) Total (€) Lowest price paid (€) Highest price paid (€) 25-Nov-24 AQEU 1,219.00 71.50 87,162.77 71.23 71.92 25-Nov-24 CEUX 6,876.00 71.55 492,008.05 71.14 72.02 25-Nov-24 XBRU 16,905.00 71.51 1,208,920.50 71.00 72.02 26-Nov-24 AQEU 998.00 70.79 70,647.62 70.32 71.22 26-Nov-24 CEUX 7,449.00 70.86 527,861.47 70.28 71.27 26-Nov-24 XBRU 16,553.00 70.81 1,172,104.69 70.28 71.36 27-Nov-24 AQEU 1,602.00 70.33 112,664.98 69.36 70.60 27-Nov-24 CEUX 11,115.00 70.29 781,237.78 69.25 70.74 27-Nov-24 XBRU 25,798.00 70.17 1,810,320.47 69.21 70.66 Total 88,515

6,262,928





As of November 27, 2024, the Company held in treasury a total of 2,238,318 Syensqo shares, as follows:

658,488 Syensqo shares acquired in the framework of the first tranche of the Share Buyback Program;

928,458 Syensqo shares acquired in the framework of the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) share purchase program that was completed on October 23, 2024;

651,372 Syensqo shares held by Syensqo Stock Option Management SRL (“SSOM”), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of the Company.

Contacts

Investors & Analysts Media Sherief Bakr

Bisser Alexandrov

Loïc Flament +44 7920 575 989

+33 607 635 280

+32 478 69 74 20 Perrine Marchal

Laetitia Schreiber +32 478 32 62 72

+32 487 74 38 07 investor.relations@syensqo.com media.relations@syensqo.com

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Investor Relations sources

Attachment